Get the Garmin Forerunner 255 at its lowest ever price on Amazon and smash your 2025 fitness goals

It's a new year, and if you're anything like us, you're ready to burn off some holiday weight and get cracking with your 2025 fitness goals. With so many smartwatches, running watches and fitness trackers to choose from, it's not always easy to know where to start, but a new Amazon deal may have just narrowed it down for you if you're interested in running, cycling, or swimming in 2025.

The retail giant is offering the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music for $285 (was $399.99), a discount of almost 30%. The best part? It's one of our favorite running watches around, AND it's currently at a lowest-ever price on Amazon, according to our price-checking software. Check out the deal in full below!

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 255 Music deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399.99 now $285 at Amazon Save 29% on this excellent all-round fitness watch that covers a whole host of workouts, packs plenty of sensors, and includes 4GB of onboard storage for your favorite playlists. No need to take your phone on a run!

We've dubbed the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music as the "ultimate compact triathlon watch" in our 4.5 star review. With support for a whole host of workout modes, sleep tracking as standard, and upgraded heart rate monitoring sensors, it's one of the best all-rounders you'll find anywhere, even though it's a couple of years old now.

Wondering why it has 'music' in the name? That's because you can use the 4GB onboard storage to keep your favorite tracks handy, even when you leave your phone at home.

Looking for extra ways to help get active in January? Be sure to check out our top 8 apps to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals, as well as the best waterproof headphones for you to take on the go.

This article is part of TechRadar's Get Fit For '25 series. All week long, we're publishing articles relating to fitness, health and the tech we're using to improve in 2025. You can view all the other articles in this series here.