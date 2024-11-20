This is the cheapest Fitbit in the UK! Inspire 3 falls to lowest-ever price

The Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but Amazon UK has surprised us with a new lowest-ever price on Google's cheapest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3.

The Inspire 3 has just fallen to a new lowest-ever price of £58.99, 31% off at Amazon. This is a massive £25 savings on an already inexpensive fitness tracker.

You'll get heart rate monitoring, exercise and calorie tracking, Daily Readiness score, and even have your pick of three colors. Not to mention, this includes six months of free Fitbit Premium membership worth nearly £50!

Today's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a brilliant discrete and lightweight fitness tracker with a wealth of health tracking and fitness metrics. It features up to 10 days of battery life and works with both iPhone and Android. Track your calories, exercise, steps, and even your sleep for less than £60.

As we noted in our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, this is a great entry-level fitness tracker, perfect for anyone who wants to take the first step toward elevating their health and well-being.

It's got excellent health tracking, and the companion app makes it easy to read and analyze your various metrics. The AMOLED display is pleasing to the eye and makes using it a breeze.

At £58, this is probably the best fitness tracker deal in the UK right now and definitely not to be missed. If you're in the U.S., the best deal you can get on the Inspire 3 right now is at Target, where it's down to $84.99.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Target Get $15 off the Inspire 3 at Target in the U.S., that's a handy saving if you need one right now. However, we've seen this fall to as low as $69.95 and Black Friday could top that, so worth waiting out if you can.

