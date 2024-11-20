This is the cheapest Fitbit in the UK! Inspire 3 falls to lowest-ever price
A massive 31% off
The Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but Amazon UK has surprised us with a new lowest-ever price on Google's cheapest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3.
The Inspire 3 has just fallen to a new lowest-ever price of £58.99, 31% off at Amazon. This is a massive £25 savings on an already inexpensive fitness tracker.
You'll get heart rate monitoring, exercise and calorie tracking, Daily Readiness score, and even have your pick of three colors. Not to mention, this includes six months of free Fitbit Premium membership worth nearly £50!
Today's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deals
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a brilliant discrete and lightweight fitness tracker with a wealth of health tracking and fitness metrics. It features up to 10 days of battery life and works with both iPhone and Android. Track your calories, exercise, steps, and even your sleep for less than £60.
As we noted in our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, this is a great entry-level fitness tracker, perfect for anyone who wants to take the first step toward elevating their health and well-being.
It's got excellent health tracking, and the companion app makes it easy to read and analyze your various metrics. The AMOLED display is pleasing to the eye and makes using it a breeze.
At £58, this is probably the best fitness tracker deal in the UK right now and definitely not to be missed. If you're in the U.S., the best deal you can get on the Inspire 3 right now is at Target, where it's down to $84.99.
Get $15 off the Inspire 3 at Target in the U.S., that's a handy saving if you need one right now. However, we've seen this fall to as low as $69.95 and Black Friday could top that, so worth waiting out if you can.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.