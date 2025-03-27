The Oura Ring 3 is a bargain at this record-low price of £199 at Amazon

Excellent value for money now the Gen 4 model is available

Oura Ring
(Image credit: Future)

The best smart rings are the perfect solution for those who love health guidance but don't like wearing a smartwatch. With an increasing number of smart ring products on the market, and a lot of cheap alternatives, it can be hard to know what to go for. Let me help you with that. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can pick up the Oura Ring Generation 3 for only £199 (was £249).

Not only is the Oura Ring the original smart ring, but it continues to be one of the best. And with the release of the Gen 4 model, there are more regular offers on the more than capable 3rd Gen version. That includes today's deals, which drops the well-rated wearable back to its lowest-ever price.

Today's best Oura Ring 3 deal

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon looks and performs amazingly – and it's now back to its lowest-ever price. With a smooth, circular finish and several colour options, most people won't even know you're wearing a smart ring. The wearable tracks your daily activities, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep history, and even stress levels within the Oura app. A small word of warning: after buying the ring, you will need to pay for a monthly Oura subscription.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 might have been superseded by the slimmer Gen 4, but it still boasts multi-day battery life, tracks many health metrics, and lives in a completely redesigned Oura app for Android or iOS. We don't know why you'd go for the more expensive, latest model, especially when the Gen 3 model is discounted so heavily.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 can track 20 biometrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress. All of this data is contained within the Oura app. Unfortunately, you do have to pay a monthly subscription to access the data, so make sure you factor that into your budget.

If you don't like the ideal of being tied in financially and you own a Samsung or Android phone then we highly recommend considering the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It contains almost as many features as Oura's model and is equally stylish.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

