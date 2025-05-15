The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is officially here: save £30 and get two free straps with this exceptional preorder deal

Huawei has just unveiled the brand new Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro, the brand's most advanced fitness smartwatch yet, and there's a fantastic launch offer up for grabs.

For a limited time, you can get the "Fit4More Edition" directly from the Huawei Store, which includes a £30 discount and two bonus straps. This exclusive offer will run until June 29 and brings this excellent new watch down to just £219.99 (was £249).

Included with this deal is the standard strap, the Silver Nylon strap, and one customisable strap of your choice. The Silver Nylon strap, in particular, is marketed as a comfortable everyday strap, so this deal is good to pair up your watch with some versatile straps for both fitness and casual use.

You'll be able to read more about this device in our freshly published Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro review, which is due to hit the site shortly.

As an overview, we think both this and the standard Fit 4 are superb options for the health-conscious and active wearers, with the Pro in particular being a great alternative to the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra. While undeniably similar in design, the 4 Pro is great value considering the high-end tracking features. Today's deal makes it even better value, so don't miss out if you're interested.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro preorder deal

Huawei's most advanced fitness wearable yet

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is tailor-made for those who love a fitness-focused wearable with a surprisingly high-end design for the price. You get premium materials like sapphire glass and a titanium alloy bezel in a package that's reminiscent of the much-coveted Apple Watch Ultra.

Despite looking like a high-end smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is a fitness tracker at its core, however. Via Huawei's TruSense system, you get ECG, blood oxygen, and heart rate monitoring, as well as a full suite of sleep tracking options.

Sport-specific features include golf mode with access to over 15,000 global course maps, a diving mode that supports depths up to 40 meters, and advanced GPS tracking that includes offline maps.

For the price, it's an exceptionally well-featured device that we rate highly. Note that the standard Huawei Watch Fit 4 is also a fantastic option, however, and one that is great if you're on a budget.