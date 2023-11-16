Don't wait until Black Friday - Get kitted out to run your first 5K for under £100 right now

It's not really running weather, because it's cold and wet. Besides, it's almost party season, and running gear is expensive. You can't start running now, right? Better to wait until January 1st, when all the celebrations are out of the way and you can pick up some shoes after the holidays.

Well, I can't do anything about the weather or your office parties, but I can direct you to the best Black Friday deals for beginner runners. If you've been thinking about getting fit for 2024 - and well done you, if you have - running is a fantastic way of going about it. The most popular beginner's running programme, Couch to 5K, is totally free from the NHS and provides an easy way to get started, using a combination of walking and running to ease you into a regular running routine.

While your app is completely free, and you can do your first few runs in comfortable athletic shorts, leggings or tracksuit bottoms, you will need a couple more things to get started. One of them is one of the best cheap fitness trackers. The Black Friday Fitbit deals offer a basic Fitbit Inspire 2, which tracks your calories burned, sleep, heart rate, and running speed, for just £44.99 from Argos.

It also comes with a whole year of the excellent Fitbit Premium, one of the best fitness apps (all other trackers offer just six months) offering you loads more recipes, guided workouts, and additional smartwatch features like Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score, which can tell you how prepared your body is for training. You'll get statistics like how many steps you've taken, how far you've traveled, your average running speed and it'll monitor your recovery: a great tool for beginner runners.

Other fantastic discounts on offer include running shoes. Adidas is offering a no-nonsense pair of RunFalcon 3.0s, available in almost every size and color, for just £35. That's a £15 discount if you're an adiClub member, and it's totally free to sign up. If you want more high-end shoes, browse sites like Wiggle, which offer tremendous discounts but limited availability on sizes. Finally, Wiggle also do a nice line in comfortable running socks; save £83% and snap a pair of structured DHB socks for just £2. You'll never want to take them off (but please do: you really should wash them after a run).

Check out the deals in full below: all told, you can get ready to run your first 5K (and beyond) all for under £100. Get ahead of the January fitness crowd and start your 2024 resolutions nice and early.

Adidas RunFalcon 3.0 running shoes: was £50 now £35 at Adidas

Save on these fantastic entry-level shoes, available in almost all sizes and colours. Made with up to 50% recycled material with a cushy Cloudfoam sole, they're designed to be light and comfortable to run or walk in. You'll need to be an adiClub member to get access to this deal, but signup is free and you can always unsubscribe afterwards.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 Now £44.99 at Argos

The Inspire 2's price may have risen again in the US, but Argos is still stocking the little tracker that could at the same rock-bottom £45. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, it even comes with a whole year of Premium - still the only Fitbit tracker that offers this, and it's worth the price of admission alone.

DHB quarter-cut running socks: was £12.00 now £2.00 at Wiggle

My kind of Black Friday deal: save 83% on these breathable, comfortable socks which have been reinforced around the heel and ankle with extra material for added stability. I'm glad it's quarter-cut too, as I like the added ankle support. I've genuinely just bought a pair.

