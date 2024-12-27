5 tips to save money on buying running shoes

The best running shoes can be a pricey purchase, whether you're eyeing an all-round shoe to run in your local park or you’re after a high-end model like a carbon-plated road shoe to run your first marathon in.

However, there are ways to bring down the cost. This might mean waiting for the perfect sale, raising cash to buy a new pair or choosing an alternative model to the one you had in mind.

To help you save, we’ve outlined five tips for getting the best deal when buying running shoes.

1. SHOP IN THE SALES

There's often big discounts in the January sales (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s always an uptick of interest in getting fit in January, and many retailers capitalize on this with tempting discounts on running shoes.

You can expect top brands like Nike and Adidas to offer steep markdowns—some of the best running shoes and winter running apparel have previously been discounted by up to 25% towards the sales period, which lasts from Black Friday through the end of the year and into the start of the next.

While many models will see price cuts, not every shoe will be on sale, so it’s worth having a few options in mind to maximise your chances of a deal. Looking at previous January sales is a useful idea, as it’s helpful to get a sense of what might be discounted this year.

2. COMPARE PRICES

It's worth shopping around for the best deal (Image credit: Shutterstock / Oatawa)

It’s worth shopping around, as not all stores or sites charge the same amount for running shoes.

You might also find discounts outside of major sale periods, especially on particular models or certain colourways, which can be cheaper than the latest releases or popular colours.

To keep an eye on the best deals, check out our top pages for running shoe discounts across brands like Nike, Adidas, and Hoka.

Additionally, you can use tools like CamelCamelCamel to track price history on Amazon and set alerts, so you’ll know when prices on your favorite pair drop.

3. SELL YOUR OLD SHOES

You can get a good price for old running shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

One great way to save on a new pair of running shoes is by selling your old pair to raise some cash.

Apps like Vinted and Depop or sites like Facebook Marketplace make it easy to list shoes and reach interested buyers.

There are even buy-and-sell running gear groups on Facebook specifically for athletic gear, or you can post on your local running group’s Facebook page to find a buyer close by.

If you’re interested in sustainability, consider a subscription service like On’s Cyclon , which allows you to rent high-performance running shoes monthly.

Instead of buying new shoes, the subscription sends you shoes to use and return, which are then recycled, giving you fresh, high-quality gear without the full cost upfront.

Whether selling your old pair or subscribing to an option like Cyclon, these methods can help offset the price of your next running investment.

4. BUY SECOND HAND

Lots of great deals to be found on second hand selling apps (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buying preloved running shoes can be a great way to save, often offering high-quality gear at a fraction of retail prices.

Often people will buy a shoe, run in it a few times and then quickly realise it’s not for them.

If a shoe is in good condition and has only done one or two hundred miles then it will have loads more mileage in it. The idea that you need to replace a shoe every 500 miles is more about selling shoes than injury risk.

Apps and sites like Vinted, Gumtree, eBay, Freecycle, or Facebook swap groups are full of options, from gently used shoes to like-new items.

To make sure you're getting the best deal, check all photos carefully—seeing the full wear and tear is essential for knowing the shoe's condition. If in doubt, ask the seller for additional pictures.

Items with tags or unworn pairs are ideal, as they may have never been taken outside, offering almost-new shoes at a lower price.

For those cautious about buying second hand, outlet stores like Running Direct, The Running Outlet, or brand-specific outlet pages provide great deals on new but discounted shoes. These stores often carry past models or unsold inventory, ensuring both quality and savings without the worry of prior wear.

5. FIND AN OLDER MODEL

Older models of shoes can be hugely discounted (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

An easy way to save money on running shoes is to skip the latest model and go for the previous version instead.

When brands release a new iteration, the older model often drops significantly in price, even though the differences between versions are often minimal. For example, the Brooks Ghost 16 currently sells for £135 ($140, AU$250), but you can find the Brooks Ghost 15 for around £90 ($99, AU$150), and the Ghost 14 even cheaper at £75.

These slight design updates often don’t impact core performance, making last year’s model a great option for runners looking to save.

Choosing an earlier model not only helps your wallet but also gives you a reliable shoe with plenty of positive reviews and wear tests.

Checking out a previous iteration means you can stick to a tried-and-true shoe that delivers quality and comfort without the high price of the latest release.