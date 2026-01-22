This Resident Evil Requiem pre-order deal is so good it must be a mistake!

Right now, shoppers in the UK can head over to Jacamo and bag the upcoming horror survival behemoth of a game for just £17.99 (was £69.99)! That's a huge saving of £52 and makes for a ridiculous pre-order price for a titanic 2026 game.

Now, frankly, this could legitimately be a mistake, and we see Jacamo catch up on it and amend the price – and possibly cancel any pre-orders made. However, I'm always hopeful of retailers honouring the advertised price, and at this price, it's frankly worth a pop, so I recommend you just go for it.

It goes without saying that this is the lowest-ever price I've seen for a Resident Evil Requiem pre-order, and if you can successfully pay this, it is a price tag I wouldn't expect to see anywhere else any time soon.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem is the hotly-anticipated next game in the long-running horror series, and everything points to it being an absolutely cracking game.

We've seen it behind closed doors and been hands-on with it over the course of the past year, and are supremely hyped for its mix of Leon-powered action and stealthy survival gameplay as Grace; the two bounce off each other perfectly.

