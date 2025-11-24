Xbox owners in the UK should take note of the 1TB WD Black C50 falling to just £110.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon.

This latest Xbox Black Friday deal is a must-have for most console owners, with a hearty discount on a useful storage expansion card.

Simply pop the card into the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console to upgrade its storage capacity instantly, letting you keep many more games installed at the same time.

Today's best Xbox storage expansion card Black Friday deal

The WD Black C50 is the top value pick on our guide to the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs, namely because of major discounts like this.

It performs impressively on the whole, with no noticeable impact on gaming when you're running titles directly from it.

Due to the use of the proprietary expansion card format, it's also one of the few options available if you're seeking to upgrade your Xbox's storage capacity. If you own one of the 512GB Xbox Series S consoles, I would consider this accessory almost essential if you have a substantial game library.

It's also a perfect fit for Xbox Game Pass, letting you download and try a much larger selection of games at one time.

