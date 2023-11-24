These are our favorite Black Friday gaming deals under $50 so far

Black Friday is upon us and although it’s a phenomenal time of year for bargains and discounts, it can also be a little overwhelming when it comes to deciding what to buy. However, that’s where we at TRG come in - as well as rounding up the very best Black Friday gaming deals , we can also help shed some light on sub-$50 deals that won’t break the bank.

Luckily, there are currently plenty of offers on things that’ll cost you less than $50 - from Black Friday video game deals to Black Friday PS5 controller deals . For example, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 is currently $29.99 at Target (the Xbox Series X|S version is $29.99 at Target , too). Meanwhile on Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem Engage is $37.42 at Walmart (down from $59.99)

If you’re looking for a new DualSense controller, the fancy purple one is currently $26 off and $49 at Amazon , while those on Xbox may be interested in the Xbox Wireless Controller - Stellar Shift Special Edition, which is just $39.99 at Best Buy ($20 off). Nintendo Switch owners can pick up a real bargain with the Zelda-themed Ancient Archer PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $13.99 at Amazon .

Otherwise, Pokémon Trading Card Game fans can grab themselves a 2023 Holiday Calendar for $33.24 at Amazon , and anyone on the lookout for a headset can check out the Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, which is currently $48.99 at Amazon ($31 off). Be sure to take a look at all the details below.

PlayStation DualSense Galactic Purple: was $74.99 now $49 at Amazon

Save $26 - Looking for a swanky new DualSense controller? This Black Friday, you can grab one in purple for under $50, which is an amazing price to pick up a spare. For about the same price, you can get one in pink, light blue, dark blue, camo, black, red (Cosmic or Volcanic), or white, but purple is my personal favorite. You can find them all via the same Amazon link. Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy



Xbox Wireless Controller - Stellar Shift Special Edition: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - If you’ve been on the lookout for a new Xbox Wireless Controller, the Stellar Shift Special Edition is one of the most popular options, and it’s currently significantly cheaper than many other colorways. In fact, it’s out of stock at a number of retailers, so it’s advised to jump on this deal quickly if you’re interested. Price check: GameStop - $54.99



PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ancient Archer: was $27.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - If you spend a lot of time playing on your Nintendo Switch in docked mode, it’s always handy to have a good controller to fall back on. This Legend of Zelda-themed wired controller is an incredibly budget-friendly option that also looks really cool with its gold and black colors. Price Check: Best Buy - $27.99



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - PS5: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Target

Save $40 - It’s been a busy year for video game releases, but no doubt Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the highlights, especially for Star Wars fans or anyone who enjoyed Jedi: Fallen Order. At less than half price, this is a phenomenal discount on one of 2023’s best video games, and Target is offering the same deal for the Xbox Series X|S version (detailed below). Price check: Best Buy - $34.99



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Xbox Series X: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Target

Save $40 - Target has made sure that no matter what current-gen console you own, you can enjoy one of the year’s best video game releases at a low price with this incredible discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Grab your lightsaber and continue Cal Kestis’ adventure for the lowest price yet. Price check: Best Buy - $34.99



Fire Emblem Engage - was $59.99 now $37.42 at Walmart

Save $22 - One of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year, Fire Emblem Engage is currently available for its best ever price via Walmart. If you love turn-based strategy games, you’ll have a great time with this, regardless of whether you’re new to the series or not. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99



Pokémon 2023 Holiday Calendar: was $49.99 now $33.24 at Amazon

Save $16 - You know what they say, nothing says ‘holiday’ like Pokémon cards. I jest, but with booster packs, foil cards and more, this Holiday Calendar is perfect for anyone who loves collecting cards or playing the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and it’s currently at its lowest ever price. Price Check: Walmart - $49.97



Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming headset, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless headset is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC and smartphones, making it a super versatile option (if you don’t own an Xbox console, anyway). At Amazon’s best ever price, this is definitely worth considering. Price check: Logitech G - $49.99



