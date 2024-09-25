Secure some victory royales in style with the newly revealed Limited Edition Fortnite Dualsense controller

The next limited edition DualSense controller will be inspired by Fortnite. Revealed as part of last night's State of Play livestream, the DualSense Wireless Controller - Fortnite Limited Edition will be available for pre-order in under a fortnight.

It's a striking blue color, almost indistinguishable from the existing Starlight Blue edition, that has been decorated with a series of graffiti-inspired decals. Some of the biggest include a graffiti-style Fortnite logo, accompanied by the text "Where we droppin'?" on the controller's touchpad.

You can also see two small character illustrations based on popular Fortnite skins. One shows the anthropomorphic guppy Fishstick while the other is of the humanoid banana Peely. Some other visible elements include "GG" text and a small doodle of a victory crown.

It's a decent limited edition, all things considered, though doesn't quite seem on the same level as something like the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense, which smartly integrates elements of the titular character into almost every aspect of its design.

The controller will be available in strictly limited quantities and will cost $84.99 / £74.99, a fair chunk higher than the $79.99 / £64.99 price of a standard DualSense following the controller's recent price rise. It will be up for pre-order on October 3 via both PS Direct and select retailers.

I wouldn't be surprised if stock of this limited edition is particularly hard to come by given the huge popularity of Fortnite. Make sure that you bookmark any relevant retailers for your region and get in there quickly on pre-order day. Also be sure to visit our detailed breakdown on where to pre-order the Limited Edition Fortnite Dualsense for more tips and a list of potential stores.

PS5 Pro pre-orders will go live this week, so be careful to keep an eye on those too if you're eager to secure a PS5 Pro.

