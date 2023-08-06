Don't miss your chance to get a PS5 for less with rare $50 price drop

Best Buy is currently offering the historic lowest-ever price on the PS5 in both its editions with a $50 discount for a limited time only.

You can currently pick up the PS5 for only $449.99 (was $499.99) for a $50 saving, with the PS5 Digital Edition retailing right now for just $349.99 (was $399.99). This is the lowest price on the PS5 in the US to date, making now the ideal time to consider Sony's current-generation console for less.

That $50 saving is perfect for those wanting to get the best bang for their buck as you'll be able to put the money towards one of the best PS5 games or one of the best PS5 accessories, such as one of the best PS5 headsets or one of the best SSDs for PS5, without going over budget.

Until just a handful of months ago stock of the PS5 was incredibly difficult to find in the US which meant that PS5 restocks were needed, or you would end up waiting in virtual queues for a chance to find one. Now, not only are they readily available, but also selling for the cheapest rate recorded to date.

PS5: was $500 now $449.99 at Best Buy Key features: 4K support, up to 120fps, 3D audio, Dolby Atmos, Variable Refresh Rate. Date launched: November 2020 Price history: Historically, there have only ever been minor discounts of around $10 or so on the PS5 during winter sales events. That means that today's $50 discount brings the PS5 down to its lowest-ever price in the US. Price check: Amazon - $499 | Target - $499.99 Review Consensus: The PS5 is an incredibly powerful current-generation console bolstered by its excellent and revolutionary DualSense controller and suite of console-exclusive IPs you won't find anywhere else. TRG: 4.5 stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4 stars | GamesRadar: 4.5 stars Buy it if: You want to see what the current-generation console generation is capable of. The PS5 has stellar software support from first and third parties as well as providing 4K gaming for a competitive price. Don't buy it if: You have a cramped gaming setup. The PS5 is large either stood up or led down so if you're working with limited space, you may want to wait until you've got the room for it.

PS5 (Digital Edition): was $399.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Lowest-ever price: You can also pick up the all-digital PS5 which ditches the disk drive altogether and could save you a further $100 here. You're losing the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and with it the option of playing physical games, but if you plan on downloading from the PS Store (or relying on PS Plus Game Catalog) then this is a good option.



Now is a great time to consider a PS5 console as there's a wealth of existing and upcoming games to have on your radar. While you wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in October, there's Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon's Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and God of War Ragnarok to play through, most of which are available through the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Speaking of Insomniac Games' latest title, which time will tell if it becomes one of the best superhero games, you can still pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundles. There's a ton to look forward to from multi-platform releases as well like Mortal Kombat 1 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty as well for fans of the best fighting games and the best RPGs respectively.

Once you've secured the console, make the most of it with one of the best monitors for PS5 or one of the best PS5 controllers for the ideal experience.