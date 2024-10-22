PlayStation Direct is offering one year of Netflix Premium if you buy a PS5 or PSVR2 in the UK right now

If you're currently on the lookout for the best PS5 and PSVR2 deals online, you may want to check out PlayStation Direct's current offer.

For a limited time, Sony is offering PlayStation Plus members an exclusive deal that will unlock 12 months of Netflix Premium when you sign in and purchase a PlayStation console - that's a freebie worth £210!

The consoles currently on offer include the PS5 Slim with two DualSense controllers bundle for £529.99, the PS5 Digital Edition with two controllers bundle for £439.99, the PS5 Digital Edition for £389.99, and the PSVR2 for £529.99.

Today's best PS5 and PSVR2 deals

PlayStation 5 Slim - Two DualSense Wireless Controllers bundle: now £529.99 at PlayStation Direct

This bundle offers a PS5 Slim with a built-in disk drive bundled with two DualSense Wireless Controllers which is always a welcome addition, and it gets you that Netflix Premium sub right now too.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - Two DualSense Wireless Controllers bundle: now £439.99 at PlayStation Direct

Though almost £90 cheaper compared to the PS5 Slim bundle, the Digital Edition doesn't feature a disk drive - but this will still bag you that Netflix Premium sub.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: now £389.99 at PlayStation Direct

The cheapest offer out of the four, this disc-free option is a great budget-friendly option if you don't mind the lack of a 4K Blu-ray player and are one to embrace digital gaming.

PlayStation VR2: now £529.99 at PlayStation Direct

While pricier than the PS5, the Netflix Premium subscription paired with the PSVR2 is a great offer you don't want to miss.

The Netflix Premium offer paired with a PlayStation console is valued at over £210, saving you the trouble of manually subscribing to the subscription service every month while also saving money.

To redeem the offer, you must be signed into direct.playstation.com and be a PS Plus member. Then you must purchase a console or console bundle between October 15 and October 31 to qualify for the deal.

You will then receive an email within 1-2 business days of the date your Qualifying Purchase has shipped. The email will contain more information on how to redeem your 12-month Netflix Premium subscription.

Both the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Digital Edition boast a high-speed SSD and up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of amazing exclusive titles, and despite one console lacking the handy disk drive, you'll still be able to play some of the best PS5 games digitally, like the recently released Astro Bot.

The PSVR2 is one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, and although it may be expensive, it's more affordable than any current PC VR kit.

For more, check out our guide to the best PS5 deals for October 2024, as well as our PS5 Pro pre-order guide. Looking ahead to the holiday season? Stay tuned for all the best deals with our Black Friday 2024 guide.