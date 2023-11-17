Grab a PS5 for just £390 as part of PlayStation's official Black Friday sales

Looking to buy a PlayStation 5 ahead of the Black Friday gaming deals rush? Sony has you covered with its official deals over at PlayStation Direct UK.

Right now, while stocks last (and they won't!) you can pick up a PS5 console for just £389.99. That's a substantial £90 saving off the usual £479.99 retail price. Keep in mind, though, that this is for just the console by itself, with an included DualSense wireless controller. It also isn't the PS5 Slim model which has started appearing at retailers in the US, such as Walmart.

Additionally, a bundle featuring the console and a copy of EA Sports FC 24 is also available to buy at PlayStation Direct. This'll run you £409.99, saving you a massive £130 off the total retail price of the console and the game (usually £539.99).

If you're planning on shopping for the console at PlayStation Direct, then, you may want to decide quickly. Other bundles available at the website, including ones packing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, have already sold out, and we're sure that the bundles in stock will follow soon.

Today's best PlayStation 5 deals in the UK

PlayStation 5 console: was £479.99 now £389.99 at PlayStation Direct

Save £90 - This is one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen so far in the UK, bringing the expensive current-gen console down to a more reasonable price. We'd recommend putting that £90 saving towards a game or a PS Plus subscription.

PlayStation 5 console + EA Sports FC 24: was £539.99 now £409.99 at PlayStation Direct

Save £130 - For just £20 more, you can upgrade to a PS5 console bundle that packs in a copy of EA Sports FC 24, ideal for those who play the series annually or are simply looking to kickstart their PS5 collection with a new game.

