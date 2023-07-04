The Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset is at its lowest price since Black Friday right now

Even though we're among the very early sales for Prime Day 2023, there are some excellent deals on great gaming headsets appearing.

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is an affordable multiplatform headset that is a great choice for those who regularly switch between platforms. If that meets your gaming needs, then luckily, the early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals have arrived.

The Recon 500 is currently on sale for $49.95 at Amazon (was $79.95). While it's not the lowest-ever discount we've seen for this headset, it is the lowest price since February. At 38% off, it's a decent addition to our Prime Day gaming headset deals that's well worth a look in.

There's also a 40% discount in the UK, as the Turtle Beach Recon 500 is selling for £43.31 at Amazon (was £69.99). Again, this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Recon 500 in the UK, as it's almost £10 off what it was selling for in November 2022. In the meantime, keep updated with all the best Prime Day gaming deals and scroll down for the best multiplatform headsets in your region.

Best early Prime Day gaming headset deals today

Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset: was $79.95, now $49.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - The lowest price we've seen this headset go since last February; this is a solid deal worth bookmarking if you're searching for a moderately priced multiplatform headset.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset: was £69.99, now £42.31 at Amazon

Save £27.68 - This is a good start to the early Prime Day deals, but it's definitely worth bookmarking this discount and seeing how low it'll go as we get closer to the actual Prime Day days if you're happy to wait. Also, remember that this is a wired headset so those looking to cut the cord should maybe pass too.



Despite the Turtle Beach Recon 500 making it into our best gaming headsets for Call of Duty list, it missed out on our best Xbox Series X headsets and our best PS5 headsets. With a 3-star review, the Recon 500 was difficult to set up on PC and had a finicky adjustable mic.

However, GamesRadar found that the Recon 500 was a "very impressive sounding headset for the money", that was comfortable and had "zero distortion". It can also be used on multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

More of today's best early Prime Day gaming headset deals

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is a moderately priced and safe bet for those with multiple consoles or platforms to switch between. However, if you're looking for something more specific, better priced, or high-tech, check out these options. Our price comparison technology automatically pulls in the best deals in your region, so you need not look any further.

