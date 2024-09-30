You can pre-order the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller right now at Game, but stock will likely sell out fast

Update: it appears that stock of the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller has already disappeared at Game - even in the time since we published this article. Our original article is below as we first covered it, and it's never a bad idea to keep on checking the link of an in-demand item in case stock comes back.

No this is not a drill, the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller is currently back up for pre-order in the UK.

Cutting right to the chase, you can secure your very own limited edition controller for £69.99 at Game. It's set to launch on November 21, which is when your order will ship.

If you were following the PS5 Pro pre-order carnage earlier this week, then you will know that stock for this controller has been in very short supply. It sold out both via PlayStation Direct and Amazon in just a few hours, so I would suggest acting quickly if you don't want to miss out.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order at Game

DualSense Wireless Controller (30th Anniversary): £69.99 at Game

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. You can currently pre-order the highly desirable 30th Anniversary DualSense at Game. This model sold out at both PS Direct and Amazon in just a few hours earlier this week, so this could very well be your last chance to secure a unit before release day. This pre-order is expected to ship on November 21.

This 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller will be a treat for any long-time PlayStation fan. It comes in a wonderfully nostalgic gray colorway, inspired by the overall look of the very first PlayStation. It's got old-school colored face buttons too, plus a bright PlayStation logo button.

It's a fantastic choice if you want to secure some of the new 30th Anniversary gear, but don't want to spring for the significantly more expensive PS5 Pro bundle, PlayStation Portal, or DualSense Edge.

In terms of actual features and performance, this special edition is on par with the standard model. This means that it's up there as one of the best PS5 controllers right now, thanks in no small part to innovative features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It's also highly ergonomic, with a great overall shape.

Even outside of console gaming, the DualSense is readily compatible with PC in addition to the PS5. Although you do miss out on some of its best features in most games, this still makes it a solid choice if you're looking for a gamepad to explore some of the latest PC hits with.

Sony also recently revealed a Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense in addition to the new PS5 Chroma Collection DualSense controllers which are all currently up for pre-order.

If you recently secured a PS5 Pro, consider also checking out our guide on where to buy the PS5 disc drive and PS5 vertical stand for the latest stock updates on these almost essential accessories.

If you're outside of the UK or just want to compare the current prices of a range of regular DualSense models, you can find any available deals in your region below.