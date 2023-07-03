This early Prime Day deal gets you one of the best PS5 SSDs at its lowest-ever price

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are currently offering the historic lowest-ever price on one of the fastest and most reliable SSDs for PS5.

The Samsung 980 Pro, which is one of the best SSDs for PS5, is now retailing for only $69.99 (was $90) for 22% off. This is a rate we first saw briefly back in mid-June and one that's yet to be beaten for the 1TB version. Things are arguably more interesting with the 2TB version, though. That's because you can double the amount of overall storage for just $139.99 (was $160) for 13% knocked off the MSRP.

Now, these savings may not seem too deep, however, it's worth remembering that the rates on Gen 4 NVMe SSDs have only plummeted recently. Cast your mind back to the just February of this year, mere months ago, and the same top-end drive would cost you around $250, so you're getting an incredible saving here regardless of capacity.

It's just a taste of what's to come from Amazon Prime Day 2023. We're expecting big things from the upcoming Prime Day PS5 SSD deals and the Prime Day PS5 deals in general. We also recommend keeping a watch on the Prime Day gaming deals so that you don't miss out later this month.

Best early Prime Day deals

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: was $90 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save 22% - This is the cheapest-ever price on the Samsung 980 Pro making it an ideal purchase to greatly expand your console's storage without breaking the bank in the run-up to Prime Day.



Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $160 now $139.99 at Amazon

Save 13% - While it may not seem like a massive saving, we've never seen the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB retail at this low a price before, as this rate has yet to be bettered. Only a few months ago it was selling for $250, so you're getting a great deal here.



We adore the Samsung 980 Pro and consider it to be not only one of the best drives for the PS5 but also our pick for the best SSD overall. We said in our 5-star review that: "The Samsung 980 Pro is a speed machine, and easily the fastest SSD we've ever tested. If you want to future-proof your system, this is the SSD for you". It's as true now as it was three years ago, except you're paying a mere fraction of the original asking price for both PC and PS5 compatibility.

What makes the Samsung 980 Pro so bulletproof comes down to its sequential read-and-write figures of 7,000 MB/s read and 5,100 MB/s write which means it's more-than-enough for the console's recommended minimum reads of 5,500 MB/s. What's more, the chunky heatsink means that it will stay cool inside the PS5's M.2 port which doesn't natively feature a heatsink of its own, so this one really is ideal.

Early Prime Day UK deal:

WD Black SN850X 1TB: was $198 now £89.99 at Amazon

Save 54% - Those in the UK can still get one of the best SSDs for PS5 at an excellent price this side of Prime Day. While the all-star WD Black SN850X has been around a pound or so cheaper once in the past, this is still an amazing deal worth highlighting for your console or PC.



More of today's best early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

After more early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals that don't break the bank? No sweat. Our price comparison technology automatically pulls through all the latest and greatest offers on more of our favorite Gen 4 NVMe drives for the console.

That's not all. We're all about saving you money in the upcoming mid-month sales. For those who also play on other platforms, we're expecting big things from the upcoming Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. We also recommend the Prime Day video game deals, too.