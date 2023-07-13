These are the only gaming monitor deals worth caring about this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be rapidly wrapping up but there's still a ton of solid gaming monitor deals to choose from. With that said, not all offers are created equal, and with an online retailer as prolific as Amazon, some savings aren't going to be as competitive as others. I've been reviewing and testing gaming monitors for years, and I'm employing this knowledge to bring you the only Prime Day gaming monitor deals that are really worth caring about.

I've done my best to bring you a balanced selection to suit all budgets and preferences as these gaming monitor deals start small and get absolutely massive. As expected, many of the best gaming monitors are present and accounted for whether you're playing on PC, Xbox Series X, or PS5. However, I have also endured to cater to the budget models, especially in the $100 - $300 range because not everyone is going to have unlimited funds to throw at a pretty panel.

The best gaming monitor deals available now

Acer KC242Y: was $120 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save 25% - This respectable discount takes the Acer KC242Y down to below the $100 mark for the first time since April. It's a return to the lowest-ever price and incredible value for money considering it's a Full HD display with a high refresh rate. Features: 1080p resolution; 100Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 27” Odyssey G30A: was $250 now $189.99 at Amazon

Save 24% - This gaming monitor has endured one of the most turbulent pricing histories in recent memory. That's because the Samsung Odyssey G30A is frequently discounted, but by different amounts. Today, however, this is the second lowest-ever price, which was only beaten back in November. Features: 1080p resolution; 144Hz refresh rate.



HP OMEN 27q: was $290 now $199.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the HP OMEN 27q and the only price drop to date. I've rarely even seen high refresh rate QHD monitors come in below $200, so this one should definitely be on your radar this Prime Day. Features: 1440p resolution; 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 32" Odyssey G55A: was $350 now $289.99 at Amazon

Save 17% - It's only around $10 off the lowest-ever price making this deal on the Samsung Odyssey G55A hard to ignore. Simply put, I have rarely seen such a sizable QHD display retail for under the $300 mark making this offer one to take advantage of for big-screen PC gaming. Features: 1440p resolution; 1440p resolution.



Dell S3422DWG: was $500 now $347.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - It's the lowest-ever price on the Dell S3422DWG which takes this spectacular curved WQHD gaming monitor down to an incredibly competitive price. If you're in the market for a large panel complete with a high refresh rate and stunning colors then this is one for you. Features: 1440p resolution; 144Hz refresh rate; curved ultrawide.



Samsung 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: was $1,400 now $899.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - A mammoth discount for an equally gargantuan gaming monitor. It doesn't get much more high-end than this, especially coming in at under $900. Featuring an impressive 1000R curve, a staggering refresh rate, and a gorgeous QLED panel, this really is the be-all and end-all in this price bracket. Features: 1440p resolution; 240Hz refresh rate, ultrawide. Read our full 4.5-star review



Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor: was $2,300 now $1,308.63 at Amazon

Save 43% - When we talk about ultimate immersion, the Neo G9 easily comes to mind. Armed with an almighty 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate ultrawide display, there's simply nothing else on the market that can rival it. What's more, you're saving just shy of $1,000 with this Prime Day gaming monitor deal. Is it expensive? Yes, however, if you wanted to go all out then this could be what you've been waiting for. Features: 4K resolution; 240Hz refresh rate; Mini LED display. Read our 4.5-star review

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

