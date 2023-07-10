Save on this monstrously large 4TB PS5 SSD with early Prime Day deal

One of the biggest and best PS5-friendly SSD is currently on sale for its lowest-ever recorded price, offering a great bargain for anyone looking for a heavy-duty storage solution for their PS5 or PC.

The Addlink Addgame A95 4TB SSD is a contender for one of the best SSDs for PS5 out there if you're looking for a large-scale storage solution. The Addlink Addgame A95 4TB SSD is currently available on Amazon US for $265.99 (was $349.99) - That's a 24% discount which amounts to $84 off the original price.

In addition to being a great choice for PS5 users, the Addlink Addgame A95 can also be considered one of the best SSDs for PC if you're looking for a truly comprehensive storage solution. If you're looking to store a large library of the best PC games in an easily accessible format, then the A95 is for you.

Addlink Addgame A95 4TB PS5 SSD: was $349.99 now $265.99 at Amazon Save 24% - This SSD is a fantastic high-end storage solution for anyone looking to conveniently store large amounts of data on their PS5 or PC. This substantial saving ensures that you'll get the most out of your money.



As it stands, the A95 is one of the best PS5 deals at the moment and is a great way to have easy access to your collection of best PS5 games without having to faff around with uninstalls and downloads as you work around the limited storage space on the vanilla console.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 coming tomorrow, more great deals are on the horizon, including savings on some of the best portable SSDs, if you're looking for something more travel friendly. No matter how you slice it the A95 is one of the best PS5 SSD deals out there for a product of its storage capacity and would make a great home for anyone's game collection.

