Miss out on a PS5 during Black Friday? You can still grab one at 22% off

Since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been the number one Christmas gift idea for gamers, making it a seriously popular buy during Black Friday. In 2024, though, thanks to heavy discounts and the imminent announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, the PS5 was the winning console of Black Friday.

The majority of the best PS5 deals went up in smoke after Cyber Monday… but Amazon's discounts are still going. PS5 owners can get in on the action, too, with big savings on the DualSense and DualSense Edge Controllers, Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset.

Right now, you can nab the digital edition PS5 for just AU$529, down from AU$679.95, which is a 22% discount that – barring one very limited time deal on eBay that brought it down to AU$498 – is only a few dollars off the lowest prices we saw during Cyber Weekend. If you still like to buy games physically, The Good Guys is stocking the disc edition PS5 for AU$629, which is about as cheap as it's ever been other than one eBay deal on sold a limited number for just AU$500.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: at Amazon Save AU$150.95 If you mostly play new games, or have no urge to have to leave your house and walk into a shop to get a game you want, then the Digital Edition PS5 is perfect. You get all the benefits of the model above, with the added bonus of making it a more symmetrical shape and generally smaller frame thanks to no disc drive. Plus, if you're thinking physical games take up less console storage, they don't. Digital and physical games install on the console at the same size.

If you're already stocked console-wise, or a PS5 is already wrapped under the tree for the kiddies, Amazon is still the place to be. Sony increased the price of DualSense controllers back in September, and at full price one controller can set you back as much as AU$124 – which is why it's so important to save when you can. You can save the most right now by taking AU$40 off the Galactic Purple model, but Cosmic Red, Gray Camouflage and Nova Pink are all discounted.

If you or a loved one games a little more seriously, you can also save big on the DualSense Edge. The PS5's version of a pro controller, the Edge sets you back a whopping AU$339.95 at full price, but you can grab it for AU$288.15 to help you dominate Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

DualSense wireless controller: was AU$124 now AU$84 at Amazon Save AU$40 The DualSense is a seriously good controller. In fact, we said it was the best controller that has ever been paired with a PlayStation in our DualSense Wireless Controller review. It has a sturdy build that's comfortable to hold, a helpful built-in mic and it's frankly just good looking. The Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are the star of the show, though, and they're best experienced with a Sony exclusive game like Astro Bot, Spider-Man or Returnal.

DualSense Edge wireless controller: was AU$339.95 now AU$288.15 at Amazon Save AU$51.80 Matching the lowest price we saw during Black Friday, and the lowest price we've seen since May 2024, this is a great deal on the best controller for PS5. This controller isn't for everyone, and its price makes that very clear. It's more attractive with this deal, but price aside the Edge is an improvement on an already fantastic controller, adding a bunch of ‘Pro’ features like rear paddle buttons, swappable thumbsticks, button profile customisation, trigger hair lock settings and more.

That's not all, though. Whether you're leading a team around the Warzone, infuriating your mate while playing NBA 2K25 or immersing yourself in a single-player experience, a good pair of headphones can make all the difference. Right now, Amazon is providing up to 25% off two of the best audio accessories the PS5 has to offer in the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Pulse Elite wireless headset: was AU$239.95 now AU$179 at Amazon Save AU$60.95 While their funky design might turn you off, the Pulse Elite headset is a truly superb headset for the PS5, and it’s even easier to recommend thanks to this price drop. The headset’s planar magnetic drivers provide an excellent audio experience, and its retractable mic is perfect for those who need a quality mic when playing a multiplayer game, but don't want it in their face when gaming solo. We said it would be a no-brainer for PS5 owners if it ever dropped to AU$200 in our PlayStation Pulse Elite review, and this discount far exceeds that.

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was AU$329.95 now AU$258.98 at Amazon Save AU$70.97 We highly recommend these earbuds for PS5 gamers. Their planar magnetic drivers offer rich and detailed high-quality lossless audio that matches the sound of any gaming earbuds we've ever used. Plus, they're also compatible with the PlayStation Portal, PC and mobile devices (but not the Nintendo Switch). If you're looking for portable, powerful and detailed sound for the PS5 and Portal, this is the deal.