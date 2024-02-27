Lego Fortnite gets two brand new mini-games today, Lego Raft Survival and Lego Obby Fun

Epic Games and The Lego Group have launched a brand-new set of experiences in Lego Fortnite, under a new collection dubbed Lego Islands.

Starting today (February 27), players can try out two new modes called Lego Raft Survival and Lego Obby Fun, the first in a new series of play experiences within Fortnite.

Described as "kid and family-friendly" the Lego-themed modes have been created using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and are "borne from favorite childhood memories of some of the LEGO Group’s own developers!"

Lego Raft Survival combines "frenetic" multiplayer problem-solving mode with the Lego Pirates theme, and players must band together to beat a series of Blackbeard challenges and survive on their raft against the cannon balls shot from the Barracuda Ship, collecting wood and treasures as resources and to build more rafts.

Then there's Lego Obby Fun, the first official Lego-themed obstacle course in Fortnite that allows players to take on climbing puzzles through platforming levels built by Lego designers.

Players are randomly spawned in an experience inspired by popular Lego themes, such as Lego Friends, Lego City, Lego Ninjago and Lego Dreamzzz, and will be able to engage in different challenges each time, solo or in a party with friends.

"We’re thrilled to introduce players to the first of our creative and fun Lego Islands series of play experiences within Fortnite,” said Kari Vinther Nielsen, head of play and creator growth at Lego GAME. "The power of UEFN, in the hands of our creative teams, is what makes these experiences possible and allows us to expand new genres across Fortnite, infused with Lego play. We can’t wait to introduce even more as the year goes on – this is only the beginning!"

