Helldivers 2 patch sorts out the broken Ground Breaker armor and fixes multiple crashes

A new Helldivers 2 patch has been deployed, finally fixing the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor.

Version 01.000.203 arrives for PlayStation 5 and PC today (April 16) just a few days after the release of the game's Premium Warbond, called Democratic Detonation, which added a bunch of new weapons and armor, including the CE-27 Ground Breaker medium armor set.

Players were quick to notice, however, that the Ground Breaker wasn't working as intended, confusing Helldivers, as it was supposed to include the Engineering Kit passive as opposed to the Servo-Assisted passive.

Arrowhead Game Studios later confirmed that this was a mixup that occurred when releasing the Warbond and explained in a Discord post that it would be fixing the issue in a future update.

"Regarding the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor, we're aware of a slight mixup that resulted in it going live with the Servo-Assisted passive instead of the Engineering Kit passive as advertised," community manager Spitz wrote (via GamesRadar). "This should be changed back in an upcoming hotfix - please keep this in mind if this armor is one of the reasons you're thinking of purchasing the new warbond!"

With the latest update, the error has been resolved and successfully replaces Servo-Assisted with the Engineering Kit passive, so now the medium armor set should work as originally designed.

Alongside some more stability improvements, the patch also addresses a long list of crashing issues, as well as a bug that resulted in different damage being dealt between PC and console players. You can read the full patch notes below.

Helldivers 2 version 01.000.203 patch notes:

Overview

Fixes to armor passive.

Various improvements to stability.

Gameplay

CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.

Fixes

Crash Fixes:

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.

Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.

Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.

Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.

Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.

Major orders should now properly display text.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Certain weapons like Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.

Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.