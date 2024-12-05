BioWare celebrates Dragon Age Day with the release of a standalone version of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator

Dragon Age: The Veilguard 's character creator now has a free standalone application

BioWare also celebrated Dragon Age Day with a new Veilguard patch

Players can claim free cosmetics based on Dragon Age 2's protagonist, Hawke

BioWare has released a standalone version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's character creator alongside the game's latest patch.

In celebration of Dragon Age Day, the developer has announced that a free version of The Veilguard's impressive character creator is now available to download as a separate application on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

"For the folks who have yet to jump into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can now create a Rook before buying the full game and transfer your character over, as long as you’re on the same platform," a post explained.

Alongside the character creator, The Veilguard has also received its latest software update, as well as free Dragon Age Day goodies.

With Patch 4, players will be able to boot up their game and claim the iconic armor, body paint, and nose blood smear of Dragon Age 2's protagonist, Hawke. These cosmetics will be permanently available in the in-game wardrobe and can be found in the Lighthouse's courtyard.

As for the specifics of Patch 4, BioWare has also added two new complexions of the Qunari in the character creation and introduced a bunch of new quality-of-life improvements.

A new option to take screenshots on the pause menu during conversations and cinematics has also been added on PC, while a "Hide/Show UI" button on the pause screen has been added for console users. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Patch 4

New Content

Dragon Age 2 Hawke’s Iconic Outfit Armor Body Paint Face Paint

Qunari Complexions - Two new complexions for the Qunari lineage

Quality of Life Changes

In Patch 3, we introduced a line on screen showing where a Photo Mode screenshot was saved. In Patch 4, we are reverting that change due to a safety concern brought to us by some content creators. PC players can find their Photo Mode screenshots in Documents/BioWare/Dragon Age: The Veilguard/screenshots

Added an in-game Setting to turn off Bloom.

Added a “Hide/Show UI” button on the pause screen to better take screenshots on Console.

Added a “Take Photo” button on the pause screen to take screenshots during conversations and cinematics on PC.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented some saves from loading properly. (PC Only)

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Frame Rate Limit setting from being saved.

Fixed an issue with Rook’s face and hair changing drastically when a save is loaded.

Fixed an issue with certain longer hairstyles that floated above Rook’s chest and shoulders.

Fixed an issue where two Neve characters could appear in the Fire and Ice quest.

Fixed a rare issue where Emmrich did not lead Rook to the next task in his recruitment Where the Dead Must Go quest.

Adjusted the spirit guides in The Warden Vault quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ultimate Ability to swap to the default Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Ability Icon was not displayed after Bellara is recruited.

Fixed an issue where the first hit in a Warrior Rook’s shield throw may miss the target unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where the Slaughter of Pillars Revenant had no health bar.

Fixed an issue that caused Achievement Progress to reset when a new Rook was created. This will not restore Achievement Progress that was overwritten, but your Rooks will no longer compete with each other for who can kill more High Dragons.

Fixed an issue with the camera in The Demon’s Bargain quest when playing on an HDD.

Fixed an issue with the camera in the Sea of Blood quest if Rook backtracked too far.

Fixed two instances where Viago was clearly talking to Rook but was too absorbed by Teia’s beauty and staring at her instead.

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode screenshots appearing slightly blurry for some players.

Fixed an issue where taking a screenshot with the space bar in Photo Mode also toggled the highlighted setting at the same time. (PC Only)

Fixed an audio issue that caused battle music to stop playing while Rook was still fighting darkspawn in A Warden’s Best Friend quest.

Fixed an audio issue that prevented music from playing during a conversation with Lucanis in the Lighthouse.

Fixed a rare lighting issue in the One Last Breath quest

Fixed a blocking issue in the Fire and Ice quest when returning to the Lighthouse.

Fixed a blocking issue in the Blood of Arlathan quest if Rook backtracked too far.

Fixed a UI issue that caused the “New Item” highlight to get stuck on an item.

Fixed an issue with the In Lost Friendship codex that was mentioning events out of order and possibly with the wrong companion.

Fixed an issue that was causing the male British Inquisitor (Harry Hadden-Paton) to be pitched too low.

Updated several German voice line instances with corrected translations.