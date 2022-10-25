The 3 best new horror movies on Shudder, ready for Halloween

The best new scary movies on Shudder are essential for your Halloween celebrations. Getting friends together to watch horror movies in the flickering pumpkin light is an almost mandatory spooky season activity. There’s nothing quite like everyone pretending to be brave, only to end up screaming while holding hands. And the mystery of some of the indie gems hiding on Shudder means there are some real surprises sitting on the streamer.

But it doesn’t matter if you’re a regular Shudder subscriber or have just taken out a sub for Michael Myers' favorite month, it can be hard to know where exactly to start. Fret not, whether you’re looking for fun to watch with friends or something significantly more disturbing, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check our best Shudder movies for even more terrifying picks but here are the best new scary movies on Shudder to watch right now. Just grab a pillow. Or a golf club.

1. Deadstream (2022)

(Image credit: Shudder)

There’s no shortage of technological found footage horror but Deadstream stands out from the jostling influencer crowd thanks to its perfect balance of genuine scares and laugh-out-loud comedy. Sean is a delightfully hateful streamer, cancelled by his fans and, shock horror, dropped by his sponsors. He decides that the only way to get them back isn’t with apologies written in the Notes app but by heading to a haunted house with a stack of perfectly positioned cameras for the night. It’s not a spoiler to say that the subscribers he still has left are in for quite a show. Imagine Twitch streaming meets The Evil Dead and you’ll be along the right squelchy lines. A perfect Friday night screamfest.

2. V/H/S/99 (2022)

(Image credit: Shudder)

We’re now onto the fifth instalment of this found-footage anthology series, but there’s plenty of longplay-related fun hiding in V/H/S/99. There are five shaky cam shorts within the 109 minute run time, each with their own unique brand of 1990s-themed horror. Shredding isn’t the strongest start but the second short, Johannes Roberts’ Suicide Bid, is a brilliantly fun claustrophobic slice of terror as a college freshman agrees to be buried alive as a hazing ritual to join a sorority. The dangerously on point ’90s kids gameshow send-up Ozzy’s Dungeon is brilliant, but it’s To Hell and Back that steals the comedy horror crown. It’s no coincidence that the last one is from Joseph and Vanessa Winters, the talent behind Deadstream, above.

3. Speak No Evil (2022)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Our Speak No Evil recommendation comes with a strong caveat. This isn’t a fun ‘watch and giggle with friends' horror. It’s a face-grippingly stressful descent into a social nightmare that becomes worse than you could ever possibly imagine. A Danish family meets a Dutch family when they’re both on holiday and ends up going to visit their home for the weekend. Believe us when we say this isn’t a fun long-weekend trip, and is instead packed with the kind of interactions that make you simultaneously scream at the TV in horror and also wonder if you would react any differently. Hell is other people. No, really. We’d suggest watching Deadstream or maybe even some classic Scooby Doo afterwards just to rinse your eyes and soul.