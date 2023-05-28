Disney Plus cancellations and WWDC 2023 invites – The TechRadar Tech Quiz

By Hamish Hector
published

How well do you know last week's tech news?

Rainbow colors in an ring on a black screen
(Image credit: Apple)

Welcome to the TechRadar Tech Quiz for May 28, 2023. Here you'll find five questions that relate to tech news and topics that we covered on the site last week. There's no prize for getting all five right, just the pride of knowing that you're a tech expert.

In this week's quiz, we're testing your knowledge about Apple's WWDC event, the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, and the shows removed from Disney Plus as well as two other stories. You'll have to play the quiz to find out what they are. 

Let us know on Facebook and Twitter how well you did, and let us know what questions you'd like to see in the future. You can also share this quiz with your friends, and see which of you does the best.

Want to make the quiz larger?
If you want to make the quiz larger on a desktop, simply hover over it with your mouse and click on the symbol in the bottom right corner that looks like an arrow coming out of a square. That'll open the quiz in a new tab and should make it full-screen for you.

Good luck with the quiz!

Want to find out more about the last week in tech? Check out some of the other top stories from the week:

Microsoft is finally introducing a feature that’ll make me upgrade to Windows 11
by Darren Allan

Don’t panic: there’s a reason your iPhone’s battery is draining faster than usual
by Axel Metz

New Apple Watch update could give your screen a horrible makeover
by Matt Evans

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.