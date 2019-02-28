You can get over 50% off this Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker with Alexa

If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker you can take on the go, the Ultimate Ears Blast could be a great choice – and now, UK and US customers can get it with an enormous discount over at Amazon and Walmart respectively.

Ultimate Ears have a long history of creating durable and rugged speakers that can withstand trips to the park, beach, or even the pool. The UE Blast is no exception, with a waterproof exterior and a warm, bassy soundstage.

As well as that, it comes with Amazon Alexa built in, which is an unusual feature for a portable speaker. When we reviewed the UE Blast, we felt the microphone could have been better at picking up our voices to summon Alexa when we were outside or playing music loudly.

The inbuilt voice assistant seemed to work well in quiet environments, so the Blast will probably suit people who are looking for a decent Bluetooth speaker rather than a hub to control their smart home.

It's worth bearing that in mind if you're thinking of taking advantage of the deals, which you can check out below:

