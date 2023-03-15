You can get a brand-new Apple Watch SE for just £190 at Currys today - here's how

Currys has a fantastic promotion on the new Apple Watch SE 2022 today, offering not only a £10 discount upfront but the option to trade in a smartwatch for a guaranteed £50 off in addition.

Yep, that's any smartwatch - you don't need to be handing over one of the best smartwatches on the market to get your discount here. Put the trade-in discount together with the upfront discount here and you've got one very, very cheap Apple wearable.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (41mm, GPS): was £239 now £189 with trade-in at Currys

OS: watchOS 9

Display: 40mm Retina

Processor: Apple S8 Currys is offering a £10 upfront discount on the new Apple Watch SE and a minimum of £50 off with a qualified smartwatch trade-in. Note, according to the T&Cs this applies to any working smartwatch, so this is a very, very flexible trade-in offer. With an excellent display, full host of fitness and lifestyle apps, and a speedy chip, bagging the latest Apple Watch SE for under £200 is an absolute steal. Deal rating: 5/5

Reasons to buy

A full-fat Apple Watch at a reasonable price

In our Apple Watch SE 2 review we marveled at the fact that the latest SE is a fully-featured Apple Watch that doesn't break the bank. Sure, it's still a premium smartwatch and comparatively expensive to some budget offerings from other brands, but for an Apple product it's very, very reasonable. For the price, you're getting a great design that's been tweaked and refined from the previous generation, all the usual fitness, sleep, and lifestyle apps you could need, and the same S8 processor inside as the flagship Apple Watch 8.

Reasons to avoid

Missing a few premium features from the Apple Watch 8

If you're someone who will only settle for the latest and greatest, then the Apple Watch SE lacks a few of the cutting-edge features of the flagship Apple Watch 8. Physically, the 8 has a slightly larger display that benefits from an always-on option. It's also equipped with an ECG, pulse oxygen sensor, and temperature sensor that enable a few advanced health-tracking modes. In our eyes, the always-on display is the biggest upgrade here, although it's worth noting that the SE's raise-to-wake display is really snappy and not a deal-breaker by any means.

By the way, if you're interested in the Apple Watch 8, then you can get the same trade-in deal (and a discount upfront) at Currys today.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS): was £399 now £319 with trade-in at Currys

OS: watchOS 9

Display: 41mm Always-on Retina

Processor: Apple S8 If you'd prefer to go for the more premium option, you'll also find the excellent Apple Watch 8 available with the same great deals at Currys today. With this particular promotion, you'll get a £30 upfront discount plus the option to trade in with a minimum rebate of £50 (applies to any working smartwatch). While we'd definitely say the SE is the better value buy right now, a superb always-on display, advanced health tracking modes, and smaller bezels are meaningful upgrades if you've got a bit of cash to spend. Check out our full Apple Watch 8 review if you want more details on this device. Deal rating: 4/5

If you're joining us from outside the UK, you can see today's best prices on Apple Watches in your region just down below. Also worth checking out is our main Apple Watch deals page, which is packed to the brim with handy buying advice and a comparison between each model.