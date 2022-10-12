Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.

You can head straight through to Walmart to see all the offers currently available or scroll down further to check out our hand-picked selection of the best deals.

The undoubted highlight of everything in the current Walmart sale is the first-ever discount on the latest Apple Watch 8. The brand-new and upgraded smartwatch has been available for less than a month, but you can already save $50 today and pick up an Apple Watch 8 for $349 (was $399) (opens in new tab). It's an excellent offer we wouldn't have expected to see until much closer to Black Friday in November.

There's more Apple tech reduced in the Walmart sale as well, including last year's 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro. The discounts range from $150 - $500 (opens in new tab) depending on the model and storage capacity - and bring the premium tablet down to some of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.

Alongside these standout deals, you can also find large-display Smart TVs for less than $200, a selection of kitchen appliances such as air fryers for $79, and a power all-purpose laptop for the budget price of $250.

Overall, it's a strong start of offers with Black Friday a little under two months away, so you can pick up some bargains ahead of time. Remember, though, that the Prime Early Access Sale is on this week too, which is a similar event to Amazon Prime Day that it runs in the summer and will feature a vast number of exclusive deals for members.

Walmart sale: the 11 best deals available now

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – This is the first discount we've seen on the latest Apple Watch 8. The smartwatch has only been available for less than a month but you can already save $50 at Walmart. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9. Specifically, there's a skin temperature sensor for better stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking and better heart rate monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – It's easy to recommend this mid-sized TV from budget-friendly manufacturer Hisense while it's less than $200. If you need a reasonable display for a smaller room for watching live TV and all the major streaming apps without breaking the bank then this is a good way to spend your money.

(opens in new tab) Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook: $329 $279 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 – Gateway isn't up there with the major laptop manufacturers such as HP, Dell and Asus, but we have to highlight this device as it offers incredible value for money. You'd usually have to spend at least twice as much to get a laptop with a high-end AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and a large 512GB SSD. That means it's a fantastic buy if you need a cheap and powerful laptop for all your computing needs.

(opens in new tab) Chefman 8QT Dual Basket Air Fryer: $139 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – This is a fantastic price for a large air fryer with two baskets so you can cook multiple foods at once. The previous record low we've seen for this is $90 so you're saving around an extra $10 in the latest Walmart sale. Best of all? Quicker, more efficient and healthier meals for all. Plus, it's easy to use thanks to the digital controls, built-in cooking functions and dishwasher-safe accessories.

(opens in new tab) Nutribullet Pro: $99 $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – If you like to mix up drinks or smoothies then this Nutribullet Pro is now $30 off at Walmart. It features 900W of power to quickly and effectively blend even the toughest ingredients in under 60 seconds. A 32oz and 24oz cup are both included with lids, too, so you can easily take your drinks on the go.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.98 $54.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $45 – Now this is a healthy discount on the Google Nest Hub. You can use the comprehensive smart display to watch videos, make calls, display photos, set timers, play music and connect to other smart devices around the home - including video doorbells and cameras. It's an all-around using piece of smart home tech at a budget price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB): $279.99 $229.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Here's the cheapest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 128GB of storage. This affordable 10.5-inch device will last up to 13 hours and comfortably handle general everyday tasks, including web browsing, media streaming and simple games.

All of these offers are available to all, but you can also choose to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab) that includes free shipping, access to other exclusive sales and a free subscription to Paramount Plus.