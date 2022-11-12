Verizon Black Friday sale now live - get a free tablet, watch, and pair of buds

It's not even officially Black Friday yet but the carrier Verizon is already getting into the festive mood by offering an awesome early promotion - one that's offering a free tablet, pair of buds, and a smartwatch (opens in new tab) with select Android devices.

Dubbed "A gift for you, A gift to give" this freebie promotion offers the choice between gadgets from Samsung, TCL, and JBL. The lineup of eligible devices includes some top-notch tech like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - the latter of which are worth $229 by themselves.

There's also the Pixel Buds Pro up for grabs if you'd prefer to match up your device with a great pair of Google earbuds. All in all, this is a great opportunity to bag some useful tech with your shiny new phone ahead of the Black Friday deals later this month.

As mentioned, this early Black Friday promo at Verizon is currently limited to select Android devices, although these include the excellent Galaxy S22 series, Google Pixel 7, and Google Pixel 6a - all of which are great options.

Early Verizon Black Friday deal now live

Verizon early Black Friday special: get a free smartwatch, pair of earbuds, and tablet

In some cases, this Verizon Black Friday deal actually stacks on top of the existing unlimited plan promotions you'll find on these devices. For example, you can get the Pixel 6a for free right now with an unlimited plan and get your free devices on the side. Unfortunately, this isn't the case with the Galaxy S22 series, which has a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 that's not stackable with these freebies. You can find a full list of eligible devices - and the available free accessories - just down below.

Eligible cell phones at Verizon

Eligible free gifts