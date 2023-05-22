Tuft & Needle takes up to $775 off in its Memorial Day mattress sale

If you're hoping to save on a new bed in the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, you'd do well to check out the offers at Tuft & Needle. For Memorial Day it's delivering big discounts across its entire range of mattresses, including sizeable savings on old legacy models, plus a pretty sweet reduction on its brand new, diamond-infused hybrid mattress.

You read that right. Tuft & Needle's new Mint Hybrid mattress Is a high-end hybrid with two layers of coils, topped with T&N's Adaptive foam and finished with an inch of Micro Diamond memory foam, which is infused with diamond particles that, says T&N, is designed to move heat away from you as you sleep.

Right now there's 27% off the Mint Hybrid, which means you can own a diamond-infused bed in a queen size for $1,456.35, which frankly feels worth it for the bragging rights alone.

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress: was $1,395 now from $1,018 at T&N

The new Mint Hybrid mattress from Tuft & Needle is packed with cooling technology including diamond particles, graphite and cooling gel, while a combination of foam, nano-coils and pocket springs provide comfort and support as well as great motion isolation. The Mint Hybrid's in T&N's Memorial Day sale, with a queen size reduced from $1,995 down to $1,456.35.

There are also discounts on the T&N Original and Mint mattress, but for the biggest Memorial Day mattress sale savings you should take a look at its Legacy range of older models. These are selling fast, with many sizes sold out already, but the Legacy T&N Original is available in twin XL and king size, the Legacy T&N Mint mattress is on sale in king and Cal king sizes, and the Legacy Hybrid is still available as a twin, twim XL, full and Cal king, with $775 off the Cal king.

T&N Legacy Hybrid mattress: was $1,395 now from £976.50 at Tuft & Needle

The biggest cash discount in the Tuft & Needle Memorial Day sale is on its Legacy Hybrid, which features a mix of T&N Adaptive foam and springs, along with a quilted pillow top, for great support, pressure relief and cooling. There's over $775 off a Cal King size, which is now available for $1,816.50. This one's selling fast and it's already gone in queen and king size, but if it's another size you're after we'd advise getting in quick.

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale is live now, and there's more than just mattress discounts available; you'll also find savings on bed frames and bases as well as on bedding, including sheet sets, pillows and mattress protectors. Find all the deals over at the Tuft & Needle sale page.