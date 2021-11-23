This top password manager is available at a massive discount right now

Password managers make life easier by handling all of the memorizing for you. With logins at your disposal whenever you need them, it's easy to have strong and unique passwords for every account.

Keeper Security is among the best password managers on the market, providing users with dedicated vaults for their login credentials, as well as additional layers of security such as 2FA, biometric authentication, dark web monitoring and more.

Until the end of the month, Keeper is offering a massive 40% discount on its multi-year Unlimited and Family plans.

$20.98/year Keeper Unlimited Plan: $34.99 $20.98/year | 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more. Offer ends November 30.

$44.98/year Keeper Family Plan: $74.99 $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files. Offer ends November 30.

Keeper Security uses zero-knowledge encryption to ensure only you have access to your files and data. And with the secure password generation feature, you can create strong passwords with ease.

With the Unlimited plan, users can store an unlimited number of passwords, as well as payment info and other sensitive data. This package is currently available for $20.98/£17.98 per year, down from $34.99/£29.99.

The Family plan offers all the same features and functionality, but for five users. It also comes with 10GB of secure cloud storage to sweeten the deal. The Family plan is now available for just $44.98/£33.49 per year, down from $74.99/£71.99.

Why is this a great deal?

An unmatched level of security combines with a simple and user-friendly interface to make Keeper's password manager more than deserving of the trust it has earned from millions of users across the globe.

Apart from storing sensitive data and important information, Keeper also monitors the dark web to check whether your data has been caught up in a breach, and encrypted messaging service KeeperChat allows to share information securely.

With all these features at your fingertips, it's hard to pass up this opportunity to nab Keeper Security at a seriously low price.