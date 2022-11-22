This Black Friday Xbox deal makes the Series X's best accessory more tantalizing

Do you find yourself regularly having to delete games off your Xbox Series X|S to make room for more? Then you should consider picking up a 1TB Seagate Expansion Card, which is currently discounted to under $200 (opens in new tab)/£200 (opens in new tab) right now.
While Black Friday isn't officially until November 25, Amazon has discounted its 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card ahead of the big day in both the US and UK (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region). Those in the US can pick up the handy storage accessory for just under $200 (saving $20) while those in the UK can grab one for £184.99 (saving £35).
It's still a hefty price tag, and we've seen the card drop lower in price than this before, but it's a decent Black Friday Xbox Series X deal for one of the best Xbox Series X accessories around.
Today's best Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal (US)
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
$220 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, a $20 discount takes this handy storage device below $200.
Today's best Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal (UK)
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
£220 now £184.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £35 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, this £35 discount isn't to be sniffed at.
The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is supported by both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and is a hassle-free way to increase your console's storage. All you have to do is slide the card into the back of your console and, hey presto, you get extra storage.
While a 512GB option is available, we recommend the 1TB as it provides plenty of extra space to hold a multitude of great Xbox Series X games, including chunky titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. It's definitely handy if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, too, as it means you can download a host of games without having to delete ones you've already got installed.
More Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
