This expansion card is the must-buy Xbox Series X accessory this Black Friday

Do you find yourself regularly having to delete games off your Xbox Series X|S to make room for more? Then you should consider picking up a 1TB Seagate Expansion Card, which is currently discounted as part of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.
While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 25, Amazon has already discounted its 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card in US and UK (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region). Those in the US can pick up the handy storage device for just under $200 (opens in new tab) (saving $20) while those in the UK can grab one for £184.99 (opens in new tab) (saving £35).
It's certainly a decent Black Friday Xbox Series X deal for one of the best Xbox Series X accessories around.
Today's best Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal (US)
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
$220 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, a $20 discount takes this handy storage device below $200.
Today's best Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal (UK)
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
£220 now £184.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £35 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, this £35 discount isn't to be sniffed at.
The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is supported by both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and is a hassle-free way to increase your console's storage. All you have to do is slide the card into the back of your console and, hey presto, you get extra storage.
While a 512GB option is available, we recommend the 1TB as it provides plenty of extra space to hold a multitude of great Xbox Series X games, including chunky titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.
It's definitely handy if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass subscriber, too, as it means you can download a host of games without having to delete ones you've already got installed. With so many tantalizing Xbox Game Pass games in the library, it means you can simply download all the ones that take your fancy and then start working through them (in case, like me, you forget what piqued your interest).
However, while this is a welcome discount, the Seagate Expansion Card is still pretty pricey. We have seen it drop lower in price than this before, though, so if you want to hold out for a possible further price cut then make sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming deals live blog, where we're tracking all the biggest discounts as they happen.
More Black Friday Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
