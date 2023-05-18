This is the best PC for video editing you can buy for about $1000 – here's why

Minisforum Neptune HX99G Best video editing PC for those on a budget Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Video card: AMD 6600M RAM: 64GB DDR5 SSD: 1TB Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning value for money + Extremely powerful + Discrete GPU + Windows 11 Pro + Supports dual 8K monitors + Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 Reasons to avoid - Little room for expansion - No SD card reader - No VESA mount - Lack of business features

TechRadar Pro hasn't yet tested this mini PC from Minisforum - it only launched in April 2023 - but others - like Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) - have and they're ecstatic about its sheer value for money. The Neptune HX99G (opens in new tab) is perfect for video editors on a budget; for just over $1,000 ($1,019 to be precise), this compact workstation offers the sort of firepower you'd expect from rivals costing three more.

Let's run through the details, which on paper, make it such a formidable competitor for anyone looking for an affordable PC to power through Adobe Premiere or Davinci Resolve.

✅ AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU: That's one of the fastest mobile CPUs on the market, ideal for a PC with a small footprint. 16 threads and 3.3GHz base clock speed are about as good as it gets.

✅ 64GB DDR5 RAM: The HX99G uses two fast 4800MHz memory modules in dual channel to provide ample bandwidth to any data-hungry video editing applications.

✅ 1TB SSD: A fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD from Kingston will help to reduce any lags. There's one extra M.2 2280 SSD slot should you want to add another SSD card.

✅ AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU: Equipped with 8GB dedicated GDDR6 memory, it is faster than any integrated GPU you may find at this price point. It will be a precious resource for any video editing task that require GPU grunt for faster execution. The HX99G can run two 8K and two 4K monitors simultaneously.

✅ Windows 11 Pro, 2.5GbE Ethernet, carbon fiber chassis, two year warranty

Put it simply, you can't get a more powerful video editing computer for the money and, icing on the cake, it comes with Thunderbolt 3/USB 4. I liked the fact that it is quiet even under load thanks to its two fans (and seven heat pipes). My only concern at this point is after sales warranty because Minisforum doesn't offer onsite support like some of its bigger rivals.

We're getting a sample sent to us and will put it through its pace soon.

Shop the deal Neptune HX99G $1019 at Minisforum (opens in new tab)

With a Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 6600M for just over $1,000, this is definitely the standout video editing PC deal of 2023.