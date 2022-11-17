This iRobot robot vacuum deal is one of the best yet, but it ends on Saturday

The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and we're seeing some really great offers on some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy – including robot vacuum cleaners from big brands such as iRobot.

One of the best early Black Friday vacuum deals we've seen is on the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, which has been reduced from $549.99 to just $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a saving of $200. Note that this deal ends on Saturday, so don't hang about if you want to snap it up.

The big draw here is the self-cleaning feature – the Roomba will head for its bin whenever it needs to dispose of the dust, and iRobot says it can run for months without needing your intervention. It also has 10x the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, so it's great for carpets as well as hard floors.



Black Friday iRobot robot vacuum cleaner deal

(opens in new tab) Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 , now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that offers high performance and won't break the bank, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is a great choice – and with $200 off this is a deal you won't want to miss. It can suggest its own cleaning schedules for when you're out of the house, and it automatically returns to base when it's full. This deal is only available until Saturday though, so don't hang about if you're interested.

iRobot is probably the most famous robot firm in the world, and its Roomba robot vacuum cleaners range from simple but effective sweepers to all-singing, all-dancing, self-cleaning marvels, and they're some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy.



As this is an iRobot, the i3+ EVO runs the iRobot OS. That's a smart system that can learn your routines and suggest cleaning times that won't get in your way, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa too.

We're tracking all the best Black Friday Roomba deals, as well as the best Black Friday vacuum deals from all the major manufacturers – so you'll find plenty of attractive Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of Ultenic, Samsung, Shark and more as well as deals on manual and stick vacuums too.

