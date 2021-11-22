This Instant Pot is down to its lowest price ever in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

If you’re after a Black Friday Instant Pot deal, then you're in luck. Amazon has slashed 43% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1electric pressure cooker , taking it down to just $79.95 from $139.99 , as part of its early Black Friday sales. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region).

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the multi-cooker, which builds on the entry-level Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 with additional cooking methods, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

The best Instant Pots can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome, and there’s no guarantee we’ll see a better price in the official Amazon Black Friday sales. This Black Friday deal is in stock and ready to ship. However, if you’re willing to gamble on a lower price on the day itself, check out our best Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Today's best Instant Pot Black Friday deals in the US

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 8-quart: $139.99 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 8-quart: $139.99 $79.95 at Amazon

Save $60 - There’s a 43% saving on this Instant Pot that can sous vide and act as a sterilizer as well as the cooking modes you’d expect from a multi-cooker. Simple to use, on test we found it has an easy-to-read display and produces tender meat in under 60 minutes. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, so don't hesitate to snap up this Instant Pot deal.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 6-quart: $119.99 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 6-quart: $119.99 $59.00 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has also slashed the same amount off the smaller 6-quart version of the Instant Pot Duo Plus. This is a new record-low for the multi-cooker, even beating the prices we saw last Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Today's best Instant Pot Black Friday deals in the UK

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-n-1 5.7-liter: £119.99 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-n-1 5.7-liter: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - While in the UK, there isn’t quite the same level of savings on the Instant Pot Duo Plus. However, the 25% discount is still excellent value, once again bringing the multi-cooker down to its lowest ever price. On test, we were impressed with the easy steam release valve, which made it far easier to reduce the pressure in the multi-cooker.

More Instant Pot deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Instant Pots from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.