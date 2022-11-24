This half-price Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal is positively mouthwatering

If you're a hot beverage connoisseur, you've likely heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetisers. It's on a lot of our hit lists as a pricey yet spectacular kitchen appliance, creating the smooth, rich hot chocolate of your dreams - and now, you can get it half price at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab) with a 6 or 12-month subscription.

That's right, this cracking offer knocks 50% off of its £99.95, bringing it down to £49.95 just in time for Christmas as part of the Black Friday deals.

We've seen the price drop this low before, but never lower, and you're unlikely to find it cheaper elsewhere, so it's a fantastic time to snag yourself this luxury hot chocolate gadget.

Simply hit the button labeled 'Buy with subscription for £49.95 (SAVE £50)', choose which colour Velvetiser you'd like, then whether you want two boxes of sachet for six months or one per month for a year. Then, you're all set to choose your flavours - you can change these any time - and check out.

Using Dualit technology to perfectly and evenly blend chocolate and milk into a velvety smooth consistency in just 2.5 minutes, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is available in white, platinum, copper, satin black and charcoal.

Don't fancy the commitment? There's also 16% off this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle at Amazon (opens in new tab), which comes with 10 single-serve sachets and two exclusive ceramic cups.

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £99.95 now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Hotel Chocolat is known for delicious, luxurious chocolate, so you know this collaborative effort powered by Dualit's engineering prowess is going to net you some deliciously smooth hot chocolates that will warm your winter nights.

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle: was £109.95 now £92 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

If you don't fancy committing to six or 12 months of chocolatey goodness, the next best deal is at Amazon. You can save 16% on this bundle, which includes two cups and 10 hot chocolate sachets.



Both of these deals are a fantastic way to get more bang for your buck if you've been waiting to get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. It makes for a great Christmas present or a delightful self-indulgent gift to yourself.

