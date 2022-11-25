This Google Nest Thermostat is a steal thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals

If you're after a smart thermostat that won't cost you an arm and a leg then you're in luck, as Amazon has Google's most affordable smart thermostat on offer for Black Friday.
The Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to pick up smart home devices and appliances at super-cheap prices, and right now you can get the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.98 at Amazon, down from $129.99) (opens in new tab). In the UK the discount isn't quite as generous, but it's still down from £132.26 to 115.34 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Not only can you pick up this thermostat at a budget-friendly price, but smart thermostats can help you reduce your bills by giving you better control over your home's heating – so effectively you're saving money twice over in the long run.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday Nest Thermostat deal in the US
Google Nest thermostat: was
$129.99 now $89.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Google's affordable Google Nest smart thermostat is even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal. It's not the best smart thermostat out there (it lacks learning features that other models have, and which allow them to automatically change settings to suit your habits, although it can make optional suggestions to help you save money) but it's a capable device and it looks sleek. It's also pretty easy to install.
Today's best Black Friday Nest Thermostat deal in the UK
Google Nest thermostat: was
£132.26 now £115.34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Google's more budget-friendly Nest Smart Thermostat is on offer for Black Friday. This smart thermostat looks stylish, and it's easy to install, just don't expect it to be quite as smart as more expensive models (it can't learn your habits like some of Google's thermostats).
Smart thermostats are a great tool for people who have unpredictable schedules, or have a habit of forgetting to turn off their heating, as you can control your thermostat's settings from anywhere. Rather than heating an empty house or flat you can turn the heating off, or if you're cold you can up the temperature without the need to leave the comfort of your sofa or bed.
To that end this Google Nest smart thermostat is pretty good, the only downside is that this more budget-friendly model lacks some features that come with more expensive options. For example, the Nest Learning Thermostat can learn your habits and automatically adjust its settings. This more basic model can offer you suggestions for how to tweak your settings, but it's not quite as clever.
But those smarter smart thermostats also cost a lot more. In terms of bang for your buck, this Google Nest thermostat is the current champ thanks to this year's Black Friday deals.
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)