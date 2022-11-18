This full-frame bargain is the best Black Friday camera deal so far

One of our favorite full-frame cameras has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday deals – and the Panasonic Lumix S5's price cut will likely make it one of the bargains of this year's sales for video creators.

You can get big discounts on the Panasonic Lumix S5 right now in both the US and UK. Shoppers in the US can get 31% off the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a 50mm f/1.8 lens at Amazon US (opens in new tab). And in the UK, that same bundle with Panasonic's excellent prime lens is now 38% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

At those prices, the Lumix S5 will likely be one of the best Black Friday camera deals we see this year. We think the Lumix S5 is one of the best YouTube cameras you can buy, thanks to its blend of a compact form factor, 4K/60p 10-bit video skills, five-axis image stabilization and an articulating screen. Its 24.2MP full-frame sensor also makes it an impressive stills camera and its body is fully weather-proof, too.

If you're in the UK and looking for some serious versatility, it's also well worth checking out the £800 discount on the alternative two-lens bundle that pairs the Lumix S5 with both the 50mm f/1.8 and 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lenses. To get a proven full-frame camera with two high-quality lenses for under £1,500 is exceptionally good value. (Not in the US or UK? You'll find today's best camera deals where you are further down the page.)

A massive $750 saving on this Lumix S5 bundle with the Panasonic's stunning 50mm f/1.8 lens. The S5 is a full-frame camera that's riding high in our guide to the best YouTube cameras you can buy, thanks to its 5-axis image stabilization and impressive video skills. The 50mm f/1.8 is also one of the best lenses of its kind, so you'll struggle to beat this for value during Black Friday.

This the lowest price we've seen for the Lumix S5 with the excellent 50mm f/1.8 prime lens, which makes it a serious full-frame bargain. We rate the S5 as one of the best hybrid cameras around, particularly if you lean towards shooting video. It shoots 4K/60p 10-bit video and has 5-axis image stabilization to keep things steady. The 50mm f/1.8, meanwhile, is one of the best lenses of its kind.

At this new, lowest-ever price, this Panasonic Lumix S5 bundle offers incredible value for anyone looking for a versatile full-frame camera. The S5 is one of the best YouTube cameras around, particularly in combination with these two lenses. Thanks to its impressive 24.2MP full-frame sensor, it also doubles as a powerful stills camera, making it one of the best hybrid shooters around.

While we've seen a few full-frame cameras launch since the Panasonic Lumix S5 arrived two years ago, none can really match it for value with these deals –particularly if you're a hybrid shooter or vlogger who leans more towards video.

Our Panasonic Lumix S5 review concluded that "overall, we've got a camera here that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes", including "a full-frame sensor, a neat, ergonomically friendly body, excellent video specs and a host more besides".

It has a lot to lure in video shooters in particular, including uncropped 4K/30p shooting, V-Log support, a time-lapse feature, and anamorphic 4K compatibility, making it one of the best full-frame cameras you can buy.

Our only real criticisms were that its autofocus is just behind the best-in-class and that it doesn't have a full-size HDMI port. But if those aren't deal-breakers for you, then these Lumix S5 discounts could be among the finest Black Friday camera deals we see this year.

