This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159

Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).

This deal will save you £90 (36%) on a sim-free Samsung Galaxy A32, offering the chance to get one of the cheapest offers we've ever seen for a 5G phone. It's fully unlocked out of the box and compatible with all carriers.

As a budget device, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is a good handset - it comes with a 6.5-in LCD screen, which will give you great performance and brightness, and a 5,000mAh battery, which, put in context, is about 13 hours of video-viewing.

The Galaxy A32 features a great quad-lens camera, with a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro one, and a 2MP depth lens to take good quality pictures in various different conditions.

This deal could be a good fit for someone looking to upgrade to a 5G phone but doesn't want to spend too much. With a decent screen and camera, you'll bag yourself a good device for a very reasonable price with this Galaxy A32 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A32 deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A32: £249 £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With this Samsung Galaxy deal at Amazon you'll get yourself an already cheap, budget phone for an even lower price this week. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is going for just £159 - the lowest price since it first came out in 2021 at a price tag of £249. It's a good deal if you're looking to get a new 5G phone without breaking the bank.

