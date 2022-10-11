The best Prime Day TV deal is $1,500 off this 77-inch Sony OLED TV

Amazon's early Prime Day event is live, and we've spotted a massive discount on a massive TV – and it's the best TV deal you'll find all day. Prime members can grab Sony's A80J 77-inch OLED TV on sale for just $1,999.99 (opens in new tab) thanks to today's whopping $1,500 discount. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this Sony TV, and a fantastic price for a 77-inch OLED display.



Sony's A80J Series OLED TV provides a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR which delivers a superb viewing experience, with crisp images that really come to life. The 77-inch set also packs smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



This is the best Prime Day TV deal we've spotted so far and a fantastic bargain to snag before the madness of Black Friday officially begins. Today's deal is only valid for today only, and you must be an Amazon Prime member to access today's sale.

