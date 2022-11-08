The best DJI drone alternatives just hit their lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday

Our favorite DJI drone alternatives, Autel's Evo series, have just plummeted to their lowest-ever prices in a wave of impressive early Black Friday discounts that deliver price cuts of up to 35% (opens in new tab).

These Black Friday drone deals drastically reduce the prices on the Autel Evo Lite+, which we gave a rare five-star rating in our review, and the smaller and more affordable Autel Evo Nano+ drone. Autel will be offering these prices on its own site and Amazon from November 11, but some retailers including Best Buy and Adorama have the discounts available now.

Given how highly we rate both drones, they're likely to be among the best Black Friday deals we see this year. The Autel Evo Lite+ is a fine alternative to the DJI Air 2S, thanks to its 1-inch 20MP sensor, 40-minute flight time and adjustable aperture.

If you're looking for a more beginner-friendly drone, though, the Autel Evo Nano+ represents fine value at its record-low price of $659 (for the standard bundle) (opens in new tab) or $709 (for the premium bundle) (opens in new tab), which includes like spare batteries and a multi-charger.

Black Friday drone deals

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+ Standard Package: $949 $659 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - One of the world's best beginner drones (opens in new tab), the Evo Nano+ has never been cheaper than in this 30% off deal. Despite weighing under 250g, it squeezes in a larger sensor than the DJI Mini 2 and also includes obstacle avoidance sensors. Whether you want to shoot 4K/30p video or 48MP stills, it's a great choice – particularly at this price.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+ Premium Bundle: $1,099 $709 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $390 - A new low price for Autel's mini drone makes it a real bargain. A brilliant drone for beginners, it packs a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, 4K video skills and obstacle avoidance sensors into a compelling, sub-250g package. This Premium bundle also includes two spare batteries, a multi-charger and a carry case among other handy accessories.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Lite+ Standard Package: $1,549 $1,079 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $470 - The Evo Lite+ is one of the world's best drones, with its performance garnering it a rare five-star award in our review. And this is the lowest-ever price for cheapest its Standard Package, which includes a remote controller and all the accessories you need. So if you need a drone with a 1-inch 20MP sensor, 40-minute battery life and DJI-matching performance, we'd suggest snapping up this superb deal.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Lite+ Premium Package: $1,849 $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $650 - We awarded the Evo Lite+ a rare five-star award in our review, which makes this 35% off deal a rare opportunity to get one of the best drones around for an absolute bargain price tag. It's a superb all-rounder, thanks to its impressive 1-inch 20MP sensor to its 40-minute battery life and useful adjustable aperture. If you're not a DJI fan, this will likely be Black Friday's best drone deal.

We rate the Autel Evo Lite+ as one of the best drones you can buy. Our full review concluded that "with a significantly longer flight time than its DJI rivals and a camera with an adjustable aperture, this is an enticing option for those who find the Mavic 3 too expensive to consider".

Our review's only main issue with its smaller sibling, the Autel Evo Nano+, was that it wasn't cheaper at the time of testing. That's now been solved with this Black Friday deal, which gives you a sub-250g drone with a relatively large 1/1.28-inch sensor with a bright f/1.9 lens, collision detection sensors and what we concluded to be "stunning video and stills".

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

Browse more Black Friday camera deals and find more bargains with our Black Friday DJI deals guide.