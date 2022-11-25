The best Beats Black Friday deals 2022: on Studio Buds, Fit Pro and more

Beats' Black Friday deals are always among the most popular offers each year, and 2022 isn't going to be any different – we're seeing some great Beats earbuds and headphones among the best Black Friday deals.

For example, Beats Studio Buds are down to $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while Beats Fit Pro just hit $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price either of them has ever been there. In the UK, Beats Fit Pro have hit their lowest-ever price at £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Beats' more recent earbuds have been really interesting challengers to the best earbuds around, packing a lot of useful tech features in at very reasonable prices, but without sacrificing sound quality to get there. And we rate Beats Fit Pro as the best workout headphones, thanks to their super-safe fit and good noise cancellation.

If you don't like the look of these deals, then be sure to check out our guides to the best Black Friday earbuds deals and the year's to AirPods Black Friday deals – but if Beats is what you want, we'll bring up all the best offers right here.

Today's best Beats Black Friday deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These small and light earbuds fit in clear sound and solid active noise cancellation, as well as fast-pairing and Find My support for both iPhone and Android, which is extremely rare. This is the cheapest we've ever seen them – they've been this price once before, but that's it.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beats' fitness buds use wings to make sure that they won't fall out no matter if you're running a marathon or just vacuuming the bedroom. There's good active noise cancelling, lots of smart features for both iPhone and Android, and on iPhone you get Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos movies and music, which is great. This is the lowest they've been – they hit this price only once before.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones: was $349 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This isn't as big a discount as it appears – these have been available for around $199 often recently, but their price has fluctuated a lot. However, in keeping with a lot of offers this Black Friday, this price is the cheapest they've ever been. They're a few years old, so their noise-cancelling and sound quality has been bettered by rivals… but for this price, they're still good value, and still carry that Beats style.

Today's best Beats Black Friday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: was £219 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beats' fitness-focused earbuds use wings to stay in your ears no matter whether you're in the gym or on the bus to work. There's good active noise cancelling, lots of smart features for both iPhone and Android, and on iPhone you get Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos movies and music, which is great. This is the lowest they've been – we've never seen them this cheap before.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was £159 now £109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These small and light earbuds fit in clear sound and solid active noise cancellation, as well as fast-pairing and Find My support for both iPhone and Android, which is extremely rare. We've seen them for £99 before, so we'd really like to see that this Black Friday, but so far, this is the lowest price we've found.