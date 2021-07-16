SiteGround knocks prices of its web hosting plans yet again

This summer, SiteGround makes its StartUp and GrowBig plans more affordable, with monthly rates of $4.99 and $7.99 respectively. This is a further 10% discount on top of the discounted rates on their site.

Though not part of the above deal, their GoGeek plan still goes for far less than the regular price of $39.99, going for only $14.99. This totals to $95.88 annually.

One of the best names in web hosting services, SiteGround helps websites grow whether it's a blog site or big and small online stores with one of the best loading speeds around in shared hosting, various pricing and plan options, and reliable customer support.

SiteGround StartUp Plan - $14.99 $4.99

This plan includes a massive storage space (10GB), unmetered traffic, free SSL, daily backup, and more.View Deal

Your website's hosting provider is responsible for keeping your files and content, as well as making sure your viewers stay on your website to make a purchase. Going with the right web hosting provider means avoiding the usual headache of losing potential customers altogether.

Despite not including a free domain, both of SiteGround's plans offer professional email accounts for businesses to make them more trustworthy. There are also a number of features that make the user experience even more appealing. These features include free SSL certificate, daily backup, free CDN, managed WordPress, unlimited databases and more.

Why is this a great deal?

For a very low price, users can get SiteGround's almost 100% uptime record and high site speed performance. Their system is incredibly beginner-friendly, and feature integration is made as seamless as possible to make it even easier to use.

With so many options, it's often difficult to find which web host to go with. With SiteGround dropping their prices this summer, users get to narrow their choices a little bit more.

Powering over two million domains worldwide, startup businesses and websites will get a chance to compete in the online world. Their high-end performance and reliable customer support makes SiteGround an unmatched web hosting provider that's highly recognized.

This summer deal can open the doors for a lot of businesses to reach an audience larger than possible, especially with the added bonus of SiteGround having data center facilities in the USA, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Australia, and Singapore. This is definitely a deal that should not be missed.