Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK

Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is the most recent attempt to reignite the retro games console market after a handful burst onto the scene and flew off the shelves a few years ago. This second iteration of Sega's early 90s console launches on October 27 with 60 classic Mega Drive titles in its diminutive form and costs £35 more than the original version. Still, it comes with more games, including many old favourites such as Sonic CD, Ecco the Dolphin and Streets of Rage 3 - alongside many other hidden gems and unknown surprises waiting to be rediscovered.
If you're keen to take that trip back in time, you can place a Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorder just below. Based on how quickly previous retro consoles such as the NES Mini and SNES Mini sold out – and how rarely these devices are reproduced – it would be wise to grab one early to avoid missing out. It seems unlikely demand will be as high, but it's always best to play it safe if you want to add this one to your collection.
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorder at Amazon
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2: £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are live now and available exclusively through Amazon in the UK. The box includes the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console with 60 built-in games, one wired control pad, a USB power cable and an HDMI cable. No AC adapter is included so if you want to plug it into the mains as opposed to a USB port then you'll need to supply your own plug.
There's a considerable price jump compared to the first Sega Mega Drive Mini, so what you do actually get for your cash this time around? Well, the second version comes with 20 extra games, but it's clear many of the well-known classics – especially those from the Sonic series – have already been featured in the initial release. The bump in titles is still welcome, though, as a way to add more variety and a chance to find a surprise hit you may not have heard of before.
Strangely, however, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 only comes with one gamepad, whereas the first one included two controllers. It's a weird restriction that prevents enjoying many of the multiplayer modes in some of the featured games. There is a port for a second controller on the front of the console, so a two-player mode seems possible. Sadly, it looks like you may have to pay for an extra controller. Not a good look when the price has already increased by £35 pounds.
What games are on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2?
Along with the announcement that preorders are now live, Sega has also revealed the full list of 60 games that will be included on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 in the UK. Here's what you'll be playing when your retro console arrives on October 27.
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Final Fight CD
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Midnight Resistance
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Robo Aleste
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Sewer Shark
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force CD
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Silpheed
- Sonic 3D: Flickies' Island
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- The Ninjawarriors
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Thunder Force IV
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Yumemi Mystery Mansion
Bonus Games
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo SUN