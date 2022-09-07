Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK

Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is the most recent attempt to reignite the retro games console market after a handful burst onto the scene and flew off the shelves a few years ago. This second iteration of Sega's early 90s console launches on October 27 with 60 classic Mega Drive titles in its diminutive form and costs £35 more than the original version. Still, it comes with more games, including many old favourites such as Sonic CD, Ecco the Dolphin and Streets of Rage 3 - alongside many other hidden gems and unknown surprises waiting to be rediscovered.

If you're keen to take that trip back in time, you can place a Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorder just below. Based on how quickly previous retro consoles such as the NES Mini and SNES Mini sold out – and how rarely these devices are reproduced – it would be wise to grab one early to avoid missing out. It seems unlikely demand will be as high, but it's always best to play it safe if you want to add this one to your collection.

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are live now and available exclusively through Amazon in the UK. The box includes the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console with 60 built-in games, one wired control pad, a USB power cable and an HDMI cable. No AC adapter is included so if you want to plug it into the mains as opposed to a USB port then you'll need to supply your own plug.

There's a considerable price jump compared to the first Sega Mega Drive Mini, so what you do actually get for your cash this time around? Well, the second version comes with 20 extra games, but it's clear many of the well-known classics – especially those from the Sonic series – have already been featured in the initial release. The bump in titles is still welcome, though, as a way to add more variety and a chance to find a surprise hit you may not have heard of before.

Strangely, however, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 only comes with one gamepad, whereas the first one included two controllers. It's a weird restriction that prevents enjoying many of the multiplayer modes in some of the featured games. There is a port for a second controller on the front of the console, so a two-player mode seems possible. Sadly, it looks like you may have to pay for an extra controller. Not a good look when the price has already increased by £35 pounds.

What games are on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2?

Along with the announcement that preorders are now live, Sega has also revealed the full list of 60 games that will be included on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 in the UK. Here's what you'll be playing when your retro console arrives on October 27.

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Final Fight CD

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

Night Striker

Night Trap

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Robo Aleste

Rolling Thunder 2

Sewer Shark

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force CD

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed

Sonic 3D: Flickies' Island

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

The Ninjawarriors

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

Thunder Force IV

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus Games