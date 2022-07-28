Scoop up this 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for just $398 at Walmart

There’s nothing better than watching football on big-screen TV – except for being at the actual stadium, that is. But with the increased cost of living affecting everything from gasoline to ticket prices, chances are you’ll be spending more time watching from home this season, so why not upgrade your viewing experience?

Walmart currently has this 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV on sale for $398 (opens in new tab). That’s a great price for a 4K TV with a 65-inch screen size, especially one with a built-in Roku interface. Walmart’s free shipping makes this deal even better, and it gives you the convenience of not having to lug the TV home from the store.

TCL’s 4-series is its budget 4K TV line, and as such emphasizes value over high-performance features like Dolby Vision HDR, Quantum Dots, and mini-LED backlights. But like other LCD TVs, 4-series models can deliver a bright picture, and that’s what’s going to matter most when watching daytime sports.

Beyond delivering a big, bright picture, this 65-inch 4-series TV has a built-in tuner for pulling in digital broadcast stations, and its Roku interface makes it easy to stream from apps ranging from ESPN+ to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and many more. Roku is one of the best smart TV streaming platforms due its simple layout and navigation, so having Roku built into the set is a huge bonus.

(opens in new tab) TCL 4-series 65-inch 4K Roku TV: was $799 now $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $401 - This 4K TV features a big 65-inch screen and built-in Roku interface for streaming movies, TV, sports, and more. It also has 4 HDMI ports, one with ARC for a soundbar hookup. It's a great TV upgrade at this price.

What else makes this under-$400 4K TV a great deal? It has an HDMI ARC port that will let you conveniently connect a soundbar to enhance the set’s audio quality. And it also supports Siri, Alexa, and Google voice control for searching and volume adjustment using spoken commands. Finally, it has the Roku Channel, which will let you stream movies, TV shows, and more completely free.

TCL’s 4-series TVs in a 65-inch screen size typically sell in the $500 range, so this deal is one not to miss.