Save over $1,000 on this Black Friday deal for a GeForce RTX 3080 custom-built PC

The holidays are the best time of the year to save big on gaming PCs, especially since they tend to be on the more expensive side. Retailers will often slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals, in order to make space for more recent builds. And right now, one of the best deals is for the Velztorm Lux Lyte custom-built desktop PC.

You can get your hands on a Velztorm Lux Lyte gaming PC at Newegg for only $2,299 (opens in new tab). This means you're saving a whopping $1,259 off the retail price, an absolutely fantastic discount. PCs with high-end specs like a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU rarely get such great price drops, so this is a phenomenal early Black Friday PC deal.

As this is a gaming desktop PC, it's built specifically to handle some of the best PC games out there like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Hitman 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more. And as a bonus, gaming PCs make for excellent productivity and creative machines, as long as you purchase the best gaming monitor, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming mouse to go along with them.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deal

(opens in new tab) Velztorm Lux Lyte desktop PC: $3,558 $2,299 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $1,259 – It's already rare to find a discount for a high-end gaming PC with some of the top specs on the market (barring the upcoming next-gen chips), but to find one with this deep of a price cut is like finding a diamond in a landfill. The GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU it's outfitted with makes this PC deal worth it.

Velztorm is already well known for its excellent custom gaming PC builds with high-end specs and premium pricing. And while this is still a bit of money for the Velztorm Lux Lyte desktop PC, that discount of over $1,000 makes this one of the highest price cuts we've seen for a machine like this.

The Lux Lyte desktop PC features a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD of storage space. Basically, everything you'd ever want out of a gaming rig, this model has ready for you. It also uses a combination of fans and liquid cooling, guaranteeing that it stays cool during even the most intense gaming session. And if aesthetics are important, the chassis is clear and there's RGB lighting to really make this PC visually stand out. All this, and discounted by $1,259, which makes the deal even sweeter.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally amazing gaming PC with great specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday PC deals really get going during this month of November.

More gaming PC deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the top gaming PCs from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals