Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before the year's out

If you're looking to start the new year with a new Android phone, Amazon may just have the deal for you.

The retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with multiple storage options for $300 less than its MSRP.

This huge saving, dropping right in time for Christmas, also sees the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus reduced, but it's the Ultra that sees the biggest price drop.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won TechRadar's phone of the year award this year, and for good reason; it's the best of the S-series and the Note lineup.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the S22 Ultra's cameras and fantastic zoom, as well as the gorgeous 6.8-inch display and S-Pen stylus.

The S22 is a great option, too, and it's discounted by $170 in the Amazon savings on offer.

It's not a huge update on the Galaxy S21, and it doesn't have the incredible camera system as on the Ultra, but it's a good performer in a smaller form factor. We awarded it 4 stars in our review.

The 128GB version is down to $899.99, too.