Save $100 on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro phone at Amazon and elsewhere

This week, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro can be yours for $100 off its normal list price of $799.99 via retail partners Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo and Video. While we saw pre-orders for the phone include $150 gift cards, this is the first big discount for the Chinese company's flagship phone since its release last month.

At $699.99, this price bests the price tags of similarly sized competitors like the slightly smaller iPhone 8 Plus and the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. For that price you get a 6" OLED display, Leica dual-lens camera, 4,000mAh battery, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and Android 8.0 (Oreo), among other features. Note, that this phone is only compatible with GSM networks.

Huawai first announced the US release of the Mate 10 Pro at CES 2018. The phone became available on February 18. This discount is only available through Saturday, March 24.