Save big on the JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth headphones

Whether you're in the US or UK, there's a great opportunity to buy a seriously good pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones in the form of the JBL Tune 750BTNC.

Currently, US buyers can grab the JBL Tune 750BTNC headphones in either black, blue or white color variants for $99.95, down from its original price of $129.95.

If you're in the UK, the black, blue and white versions can be bought on Amazon for just £69, £70, and £59.95 respectively. That's down from the RRP of £99.99, so UK buyers are getting a slightly better deal here, especially if they opt for the white headphones.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best JBL Tune 750BTNC deals in the US

JBL Tune 750BTNC over-ear Bluetooth headphones: $129.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This pair of over-ear headphones are seriously good for the price, even when they're not discounted. Featuring great sound and excellent active noise-cancellation, they're an ideal pair of cans if you value privacy during listening sessions.View Deal

Today's best JBL Tune 750BTNC deals in the UK

JBL Tune 750BTNC over-ear Bluetooth headphones (black): £100 £69 at Amazon

Save £31 - The JBL Tune 750BTNC are up for a slightly better deal across the pond. The blue colour variant is available at roughly the same price, too (£70), so you've got options if you're after a different color than black.View Deal

JBL Tune 750BTNC over-ear Bluetooth headphones (white): £100 £59.95 at Amazon

Save £40.05 - Speaking of alternate color picks, we have to give a special shout-out to the white version of the headphones, with which you can save an extra tenner, while still getting the same great sound and ANC quality found in the other versions.View Deal

Despite being a slightly older pair of over-ear headphones (they launched in 2020), we'd still highly recommend the JBL Tune 750BTNC, especially at their current discounted price. They boast good sound quality for the price and genuinely brilliant active noise cancellation, making them a very comfy pair of headphones that are great for listening to your music in peace. They even feature in our list of the best over-ear headphones you can buy.

You won't need to worry about wires, either, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. They unfortunately don't support the latest Bluetooth 5 wireless standard, and the headphones don't have the best battery life around – but at 15 hours (22 with ANC disabled) you can still dedicate a good chunk of your day to listening to your favorite music and podcasts.

As for these current deals, they're actually not the best prices we've seen the JBL Tune 750BTNC. Amazon and other retailers have discounted them slightly lower in the past, but not by all that much. All in all, you're still getting a great deal if you opt in now, but if you want to get them at their lowest ever price, you might want to hold off until Black Friday 2021.

More JBL Tune 750BTNC deals where you are

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the JBL Tune 750BTNC over-ear Bluetooth headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.