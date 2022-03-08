Save a third on this Instant Pot than can air fry as well

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, reducing it from $149.99 to just $99.95 , which is just $10 more than the lowest price we’ve seen for this multi-cooker, which can air fry too. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots use steam to speed up the cooking duration of a multitude of dishes, including stews and curries. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with an additional lid that offers four different ‘dry’ cooking methods – air fry, roast, bake, and grill – alongside the seven ‘wet’ modes you’d expect from a multicooker including pressure cooking and slow cooking. The Instant Pot has 6-quart capacity, which Instant says is enough for four portions.

Today's best Instant Pot deal in the US

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart: $ 149.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 – Amazon has knocked 33% off the cost of Instant Pot’s first multicooker, which comes with an additional lid for air frying. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Instant Pot – it dropped to $88.99 earlier in the year – it’s still good value, and we don’t know how long the discount will last. You’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this Instant Pot deal.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8-quart: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon is also offering a discount on the larger 8-quart version of this versatile Instant Pot However, it’s only a reduction of 15%. That doesn’t bring the multi-cooker, which can prepare up to six portions, anywhere near the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday when it dropped to $107.99.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp enables you to select the cooking mode, temperature, and duration yourself. Alternatively, if you want to take the hard work out of cooking, there are 11 presets for dishes such as soups, stews, chilli, and even porridge, each of which comes with a defined setting.

On test, we found the pressure-cooking feature ensured meat was succulent and tender within 60 minutes – far quicker than with traditional cooking methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured that very little noise or steam was emitted.

